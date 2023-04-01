A New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday for his role in paying silence money to a porn star.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days, according to the outlet.

The outlet recalled that for decades Trump has avoided criminal charges despite persistent scrutiny and repeated investigations, creating an aura of legal invincibility that the impeachment vote now threatens to pierce.

Donald Trump had assured that his arrest was going to take place last Tuesday, before which he had asked his supporters to take to the streets, however, not only did it not take place, but the grand jury did not try his case either.

His actions surrounding his 2020 election loss are the focus of a separate federal investigation, and a Georgia prosecutor is in the final stages of an investigation into Trump’s attempts to reverse that state’s election results.

The accusations against Donald Trump

But unlike the investigations that surfaced during his time in the White House, this case is based on a tasteless episode that predates the Trump presidency.

On Monday, the 23-member grand jury summoned David Pecker, former owner of The National Enquirer, for a second time to explain what he knew about paying porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about a relationship. sexual.

Trump has always denied any affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, who had been trying to sell her dating story with the former president during the campaign.

President Bukele reacts in his own way:

“Imagine if this happened to a prominent opposition presidential candidate here in El Salvador,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter account, in both English and Spanish.