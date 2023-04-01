Home News Grand jury to criminally indict Donald Trump. Bukele reacts in his own way
News

Grand jury to criminally indict Donald Trump. Bukele reacts in his own way

by admin
Grand jury to criminally indict Donald Trump. Bukele reacts in his own way

A New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday for his role in paying silence money to a porn star.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days, according to the outlet.

The outlet recalled that for decades Trump has avoided criminal charges despite persistent scrutiny and repeated investigations, creating an aura of legal invincibility that the impeachment vote now threatens to pierce.

Donald Trump had assured that his arrest was going to take place last Tuesday, before which he had asked his supporters to take to the streets, however, not only did it not take place, but the grand jury did not try his case either.

His actions surrounding his 2020 election loss are the focus of a separate federal investigation, and a Georgia prosecutor is in the final stages of an investigation into Trump’s attempts to reverse that state’s election results.

The accusations against Donald Trump

But unlike the investigations that surfaced during his time in the White House, this case is based on a tasteless episode that predates the Trump presidency.

On Monday, the 23-member grand jury summoned David Pecker, former owner of The National Enquirer, for a second time to explain what he knew about paying porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about a relationship. sexual.

Trump has always denied any affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, who had been trying to sell her dating story with the former president during the campaign.

See also  At the Open Arms trial the doctor accuses Salvini: "The refugees were at the limit"

President Bukele reacts in his own way:

“Imagine if this happened to a prominent opposition presidential candidate here in El Salvador,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter account, in both English and Spanish.

You may also like

RBC BlueBay AM remains optimistic on European banking...

Rudolf Zajac: What is missing from the Department...

Attention: The health reform was filed

New Development, New Opportunities, and New Hopes (Focus...

H&M earns above expectations in Q1. The title...

Stressed plants “call for help”. The human ear...

‘Luquita’ Gnecco and the anecdote with agent Polo

Super Sasaki on Argentinian Friday

Is it good to read the horoscope every...

The national on-site meeting on optimizing the business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy