On the morning of December 28, the grand opening of the 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Expo Grand Vision Industrial Park and Cross-Strait Youth Film and Television Culture Week was grandly opened. Zuo Ning, member of the National Unification Committee of the National Revolutionary Committee and executive chairman of the Performing Arts Working Committee of the China Cultural Management Association; Sun Yanling, deputy to the National People’s Congress and the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage inheritors in China; , Lu Qing, Member of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Office of Xixiang Street; Cheng Zaifeng, Member of the Party Group/Full-time Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Baoan District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau; Li Huachao, chairman of the General Branch of Ge Baoan, Cai Songlin, the “Godfather” of Chinese-language film and a well-known Taiwanese film and television investment producer, Wu Xiao, chairman of Grand Vision Group, Pan Zhiming, chairman of the Hong Kong Belt and Road International City Film and Television Alliance, Yuan Renkang, a famous Hong Kong director/screenwriter, “Wolf Warrior 2” production director Xu Zhiwei, “Blood Battle Hacksaw Ridge” investor Wu Wenbin, senior film and television investor and president of Hong Kong Jili Group Yang Gang, executive secretary-general of Asia-Pacific Film Producers Union Zhang Gusen, Hong Kong Bebo Mo Xinyi, executive director of the group, and more than 200 people in the industry gathered in the Grand Vision Industrial Park to attend the opening ceremony, witnessing the brilliant achievements of the film and television industry in the four places across the Taiwan Strait.

Due to the impact of the epidemic, some leaders and guests were unable to attend the event in person. He Yicheng, member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, deputy director of the Mainland Affairs Department, chairman of the Taiwan Youth Federation, Chen Yifeng, chairman of the Macau Film and Television Performing Arts Association, Wu Xunbo, chairman of the Macau Cultural Exchange Association, and other important guests People especially delivered speeches via video link. Nearly a hundred well-known film and television singers from the two cases and four places sent blessing videos for this grand event, and participated in the grand event of youth film and television culture on both sides of the strait.

The event was co-organized by the Performing Arts Working Committee of the China Cultural Management Association, the Cross-Strait Cultural and Economic Working Committee of the China Marketing Society, and the Asia-Pacific Film Producers, under the special guidance of the Bao’an General Branch of the Shenzhen Kuomintang, and hosted by Shenzhen Vision International Cultural Industry Group. , jointly sponsored by Huaxia Film and Television Culture and Tourism Industry Group Co., Ltd., Dashijie Beibo Film and Television Culture and Tourism Industry Group Co., Ltd., and Kun Baode Media Group (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., and undertaken by Shenzhen Dashijie Cultural Industry Investment Management Co., Ltd., in Hong Kong One Road International City Film and Television Alliance, Macao Film and Television Performing Arts Association, Shenzhen Film and Television Industry Federation, Asia Pacific Film Producers Alliance Taipei Liaison Office, Shenzhen Baoan District Film and Television Culture Industry Association, China International Action Film Investment Management Group, Shenzhen Film Power Development Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Xuezhi Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Tongxing Online Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Zhizun Starlight Culture Communication Co., Ltd. are jointly organized.

At the opening ceremony, Zuo Ning, a member of the National Unification Committee of the Central Committee of the Chinese Revolutionary Committee, delivered a passionate speech. He expressed his appreciation for the firm feelings of the Grand Vision Group and the team led by Wu Xiao, who has been in charge of Chinese action film and television for many years, and the continuous deepening of cross-strait film and television cooperation. He fully affirmed his strong sense of mission in the industry, and has high hopes and expectations for the future, expressing that he will fully support the development of Grand Vision. Wu Xiao, chairman of Grand Vision Group, delivered a welcome speech on behalf of the organizers.

The sub-venue of the Grand Vision Industrial Park of the ICIF once again set a new high in the transaction results of the film and television culture sub-venue, with a total transaction volume exceeding 1.1 billion yuan. A number of project signing ceremonies were held under the witness of the leaders and guests present at the meeting, including: Miser Films series of micro-video project cooperation; “Mengbao breaking latest news” series of new media film projects; “Little Mister” series of new media film projects, “Script The series of children’s drama training projects; the movie “Adventure Encounter with Aliens” was jointly produced; the strategies of four cinema films “Battle of Hong Kong”, “Hainan, Our 1988”, “Valley of Six Colors” and “Crossing Long Kunnan” Cooperation; joint operation of Yuanman Digital Film and Television Base in Weifang, Shandong, and joint construction and operation of Bailuyuan Film and Television City; APP development project of “Sharing Service Platform for Film and Television Co-productions”; joint operation project of Xianhua International Cinema (Shanxi).

Young film and television cultural talents on both sides of the strait are important participants in cross-strait relations. In the new era and under the new situation, strengthening cross-strait youth film and television cultural talent exchanges and cooperation is a realistic demand for the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, a realistic basis for deepening and consolidating the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and an important measure to realize the “Chinese Dream” of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation . The exchange of young film and television cultural talents across the Taiwan Strait has grown from scratch, from dark to clear, from one-way to two-way, and from indirect to direct. The forms and contents of exchanges have been continuously enriched, and the scale and scope of deepened exchanges have also gradually expanded, and a scale has gradually formed. A communication mode that is standardized, branded, and normalized.

As a member of the Kuomintang Revolutionary Committee, Wu Xiao, chairman of Grand Vision Group, has devoted himself to promoting the exchange of young film and television cultural talents between the two sides of the strait and the four regions while deeply cultivating the film and television culture industry for many years. Wu Xiao said in the interview: Shenzhen, the core engine of the Greater Bay Area, is undoubtedly the best frontier to carry out the two-way exchange of young film and television cultural talents across the Taiwan Strait. At present, the current situation of the film and television culture industry in Taiwan and Hong Kong is worrying, and more than 80% of film and television practitioners are unemployed. The film and television cultural market in mainland China is thriving, while the film and television market in Taiwan and Hong Kong is going from bad to worse. In this regard, to optimize cross-strait youth film and television cultural talent exchanges and promote the peaceful and stable development of cross-strait relations, on the one hand, efforts should be made to establish and improve long-term and standardized exchange and cooperation mechanisms, build and deepen fixed interactive exchange platforms, innovate exchange forms, expand exchange scale and influence, attracting more and more cross-strait youths to participate in cross-strait exchange activities. By deepening the exchange and integration of cross-strait youth film and television cultural talents, enhancing the national cohesion of cross-strait youth, and building cross-strait youth’s sense of identity with “cross-strait family” and “community of destiny”.

It is understood that Wu Xiao is also the original author of one of the ten most influential concepts in Shenzhen, “You are a Shenzhener when you come”. The main person in charge of the research and development team of the “production actuarial system” and the main designer of the “China Film and Television Co-production Comprehensive Service Platform”. Since 1998, he has been involved in the film and television culture industry, and has participated in the creation of nearly a hundred film and television dramas. He has made outstanding contributions to the prosperity of Shenzhen’s film and television culture market, and has been hailed as a “pioneer of the times” by the industry.

With the theme of “Symbiosis, Co-prosperity, Sharing, and Co-prosperity”, the sub-venue of the 18th Grand Vision International Film and Television Culture and Sports Industry Park of the 18th ICIF will include the 4th China Action Film and Television Development and Innovation Summit Forum, Cross-Strait A series of activities such as the theme sharing meeting for young film and television cultural talents, high-quality project venture capital conference, cross-strait classic film screening, film and television props exhibition, cross-strait classic film poster exhibition, Macau Anzu Film and Television Comic Exhibition, etc.

The organizer of this event, Shenzhen Great Vision International Cultural Industry Investment Holding Group, is a pioneer in the integrated and innovative development of my country’s digital film and television culture and tourism industry. , Active promoter of industrialization development. In recent years, team members have participated in the investment or creation of nearly a hundred film and television dramas such as “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, “Legend of Bruce Lee”, “Hacksaw Ridge”, “Wulin Outer History”, “Huo Yuanjia”, and planned and hosted concerts Thousands of other large-scale events. Since 2017, the “Dream Westward Journey” series of movies that the company team participated in has attracted great attention in the industry. The high-quality painting style opened a new era of online action movies, ranking first in the entire network. From 2019 to 2021, many films co-produced by the company have been successively presented at the Asia-Pacific International Film Festival, Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, Macau International Film Festival, China TV Golden Eagle Awards, Asian New Media Film Festival, China Documentary Academy Awards, China Documentary Academic Ceremony, etc. Awarded in the event. In July 2019, my country’s first stage play “Looking for Fang” with the theme of traditional Chinese medicine + Tai Chi cultural inheritance created by Grand Vision was invited to enter the highest theater in the world – the Avignon International Theater Festival in France, and won the “Sino-French International Cultural Exchange Award”. Highest Honor Award”.

In recent years, the company has systematically sorted out its unique core resources, and actively explored professional subdivisions such as production actuarial calculations, digital artists, and film completion guarantees. It plans to build my country’s largest action film and television co-production sharing service within 5 years The platform provides whole industry chain services for global peers and occupies the commanding heights of the industry.

Its Grand Vision International Film and Television Culture and Sports Industrial Park is a municipal-level professional cultural industrial park in Shenzhen and one of the three key film and television industrial parks in Bao’an District. In September 2021, the park achieved good results when it hosted the Cultural Expo for the first time, and was rated as an excellent sub-venue.

As an important event for the annual review of the development achievements of China‘s cultural industry, the ICIF is an important platform for cultural exchanges, transactions and cooperation. The sub-venue of the Great Vision Industrial Park of this year’s ICIF has reached a new high after last year’s fruitful results in which the transaction volume exceeded 1 billion yuan. It has made positive contributions to promoting the development of the cultural industry in Bao’an District, Shenzhen, and promoting cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait!

