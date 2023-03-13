PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) An adult woman and her granddaughter, a minor, were arrested this Sunday during a Senate proceeding. In the vehicle in which both were traveling and in another that accompanied them, later abandoned by its occupants, a total of 178 kilos of pressed marijuana was transported.

The vehicles seized during this intervention were a blue Toyota Hilux, driven by the “grandmother” accompanied by her granddaughter, in which part of the load was transported, 10 white plastic bags loaded with chopped marijuana and a Fiat Strada model, of silver color, which was accompanying the Hilux and which at a given moment, was abandoned by its occupants, before the approach of the anti-drug patrol car.

Inside the Strada, another six bags with chopped marijuana were found.

The two detainees, plus the cargo and the vehicles were referred to the regional base of the Senad at the disposal of the fiscal agent Celso René Morales, of the Specialized Unit for the Fight Against Drug Trafficking of the Public Ministry.

We omit the names of the detainees, the place of the procedure and any other information that may lead to the identification of the minor offender, in attention to the provisions of Article 29 of the Code for Children and Adolescents.

