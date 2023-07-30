Grandmothers from Plaza de Mayo in Argentina: Stolen “grandson 133” has been found

Buenos Aires. The Argentine human rights organization Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo has announced that the son of Cristina Navajas and Julio Santucho, kidnapped during the dictatorship, has been found.

The man’s name was not released at Friday’s press conference. “Grandson 133” has already met his father and his brothers Miguel and Camilo. He is the grandson of Nélida Navajas, the Abuelas activist who died in 2012.

His mother Cristina Navajas was two months pregnant when she was arrested by soldiers of the civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983).

A member of the security forces and a nurse registered the boy as their own son on March 24, 1977. He grew up as an only child with a sister who was 20 years his senior and no longer lived with the family, and has had doubts about his identity for years. It was she who told him that he was not the son of those who claimed to be his parents. On two occasions he confronted his alleged father to find out the truth, but the man always claimed he was his biological father, the grandmothers reported.

He finally turned to the “Abuelas” and then to the National Commission for the Right to Identity. Research was conducted and in April of this year a DNA test was conducted and compared to data from the National Genetic Database. Official confirmation of his true identity came on July 26.

Cristina Navajas was born in Buenos Aires in 1949. She was a teacher and sociology student at the Universidad Católica Argentina). There she met Julio Santucho, the youngest son of a family of ten children whose best-known member was Mario Roberto Santucho, a leader of the armed resistance organization PRT-ERP (Revolutionary Workers’ Party – People’s Revolutionary Army).

The couple, also affiliated with PRT-ERP, had two children who were present when their mother was abducted by soldiers on July 13, 1976 from sister-in-law Manuela’s home, where she was being married to another member of the organization, Alicia Raquel D ‘Ambra, together was. D’Ambra was also pregnant, and their child is still being sought.

The two sons were left alone in the apartment. A neighbor called Nélida Navajas, who picked her up and immediately went in search of her daughter. She only found out about Cristina’s pregnancy later.

The three kidnapped women were first in the illegal Automotores Orletti facility, then in the secret Protobanco center. Fellow prisoners reported that she identified herself to the military to make clear her condition and desire to have children: “I’m Cristina Navajas, a PRT fighter, and I’m pregnant.” She was later taken to the Pozo de Banfield, since then she has been considered “disappeared”.

Her husband Julio Santucho was in Italy on behalf of the party at the time.

Nélida Navajas took every possible step to find her daughter and grandchild, who must have been born in February 1977. She joined the Grandmothers Group and “put her intelligence and determination at the service of the collective search. She represented our association in countless national and international meetings,” according to a press release from Abuelas.

Julio Santucho reported on Friday that when he heard about his wife’s kidnapping, he wanted to return to Argentina immediately, but the party prevented him from doing so: “We will not lose another Santucho.” The family lost nearly twenty members to state terrorism.

He described the fact that his son was found as “democracy’s victory over dictatorship. Because they wanted to take our children away from us and we’ll get them back.”

During Argentina’s civil-military dictatorship, pregnant political prisoners were often kept alive until birth and then murdered, giving the babies away to childless military and like-minded people. More than 300 men and women born between 1975 and 1983 are still being sought.

