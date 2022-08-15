Home News Grandpa sold RM1 sugar water for 17 years and closed the stall because of sour people’s words – International – Instant International
Grandpa sold RM1 sugar water for 17 years and closed the stall because of sour people's words

(Hubei 15th) “Grandpa Tangshui” in Hubei, China, sells a drink for only 2 yuan (about RM1.3), and insisted on not increasing the price for 17 years, but was attacked by the sour people, making him decide to close the stall and not sell it!

Xie Yongan, a 67-year-old grandfather of Tangshui from Henan, moved to Wuhan, Hubei to work more than 30 years ago. At first, he made a living by selling vegetables, but when he got older, he switched to selling Tangshui.

According to reports, Grandpa Tangshui only sells a drink of 2 yuan, and the price has not increased in 17 years, and it can be refilled after drinking, and the elderly and children do not need to buy it. Two female customers come to buy drinks every day. Recently, they uploaded their booth to the Internet to promote it, making Grandpa Tangshui unexpectedly popular.

Although it brought a lot of customers to my grandpa, it also attracted a wave of doubts from the sour people. Some people thought that grandpa’s sugar water was not clean, and some people pointed out that grandpa came out to set up a stall because his children and grandchildren were not filial. Afterwards, the phone numbers of the grandfather’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter were also revealed, and they were harassed by Suanmin’s phone calls.

Grandpa Tangshui said that he originally wanted to be “not afraid of shadows”, but his son and daughter-in-law were very angry, and the family’s worries made him finally give up and continue to set up the stall.

See also  M5S, Cancelleri retreated to Sicily: "I am at odds, that's why I give up"

On August 12, the reporter visited Grandpa Tangshui’s residence and found that he had moved out. There was a note on the door saying “This room is for rent”, and a note was left in the nearby non-staple food store: “I have passed away because of my age. Big, I want to live a quiet (land) life, and I don’t want to give any more interviews. Thank you for your concern.”

