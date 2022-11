A parade in a nursing home? It is not a dream but a beautiful reality. A month of preparation, which involved the entire structure, brought on the red carpet pairs of models representing all stages of life: from 8 to 99 years, with the same determination and ability to look beyond reality. A community party, for the commissioner Guglielmina Cucci, a real restart for the president of the Asp Umberto I, Antonino Di Pietro.