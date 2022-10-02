Due to the decline in births, every Italian child has an average of five. They are the grandparents, women and men indispensable for family management. People over the years and who need attention and care. But which offer a fundamental contribution to Italian society. And which today, October 2, are celebrated by a party that enhances their role throughout Italy.

The message of the head of state

“If today we live in a democratic, economically advanced country, endowed with a Constitutional Charter that protects the inviolable rights of man – said the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, 81 years old, on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons. – we owe it to the elderly, bearers of a heritage of values ​​that we have the duty to hand over intact to future generations “.

… and tweets from political leaders

Antonio Tajani, 69, national coordinator of Forza Italia, with an agura tweet “happy party to all the grandparents of Italy”. So also to himself. “For me it is the first, I do not hide that I am very excited. I hope to teach my grandson the values ​​of life and respect for everyone. The same values ​​I learned to live from my grandparents”. And Matteo Salvini, twenty years younger than his center-right ally, always wrote on Twitter: “GRANDPARENTS, for a child the most beautiful gift in the world, a heritage of wisdom and sweetness. Thanks to Agnese, Nella, Carlo and Aldo, my grandparents with I grew up and who protect me from up there, a very strong hug to the grandparents who every day give heart and soul to make their families and our Italy more beautiful, safer and bigger “. In an autobiographical key also the wish of Matteo Renzi, 47 years old, leader of Italia Viva: “Best wishes to all grandparents and grandmothers, starting with mine”. “Today – adds the former Prime Minister – Maria is traveling towards 102 and Anna Maria towards 92. Grandparents Achille and Adone are watching them from up there”.

But the trade unionist asks for more attention

“Best wishes to all grandmothers and all grandparents, an important milestone in life and a wealth of experience” also from the general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Sbarrawhich however warns: “This reality deserves more attention from the institutions and society in terms of assistance, protection of wages and pensions, now reduced by inflation, support for the weakest”.

The appointments from Milan to Rome

“From ancient anti-waste recipes to tips for the home to the secrets of the vegetable garden: the tricks of peasant grandparents arrive to help Italians save and cope with the expensive bills that impact the shopping cart, which increased by 11.5% in September “. Thus Coldiretti on the occasion of the Grandparents’ Day celebrated in the village of Milan (Parco Sempione) where the secrets of the rural tradition are revealed to face the crisis at the table and beyond. Instead in Rome the Acli have launched the “Grandmothers”: from 11.30 at the Park all together, in via della Tenuta mystical, the day of sports and activities dedicated to the grandparents and grandmothers of the capital is held, together with their grandchildren and with the membership of the Italian singers team.