Granny received her long-awaited wheelchair, delivered by the Tesãi Foundation

The Tesãi Foundation continues to reach families from vulnerable populations in settlements and neighborhoods, benefiting the elderly with the distribution of wheelchairs, work with a strong social impact that transforms the lives of many people.

We met Mrs. Mariana Noguera, 85 years old, a resident of the Ciudad Nueva neighborhood of Ciudad del Este, who despite her fragile state of health received the delegation with joy, in the presence of her daughter Rogelia, who cares for her with love and patience.

The elderly woman with proven financial insolvency suffers from a tumor and suffers from frequent spikes in blood pressure, making it increasingly difficult for her to walk. Mariana is a very devout and religious woman, she thanks God every morning for the lives of her 4 children, her 30 grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.


“God sustains my life and that of my entire family. I so needed a wheelchair. This gift is a blessing, I can only say thank you because there are people with such a good heart who have given me great joy, ”she said excitedly.
The delivery of wheelchairs is part of a strong social action program of the Tesãi Foundation, based on a previous survey of data, clinical condition and analysis of the socioeconomic context of the future beneficiaries.

