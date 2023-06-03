‘Grapa’ was captured with bazuco and marijuana

The Neiva Metropolitan Police announced the red-handed capture of an individual known as ‘Grapa’, who was allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics and in crimes of theft in commune 9 of the city.

Agents from quadrant 43, attached to CAI Santa Rosa, carried out the arrest at the intersection of Calle 79 and Carrera 1E, in the Luis Eduardo Vanegas neighborhood. During the proceeding, 23-year-old Brayan Alexander, alias “Grapa,” was found in possession of 53 doses of bazooka, 30 doses of marijuana, and 190 grams of marijuana ready for distribution.

It is suspected that “Grapa” intended to market these substances in sectors of the commune 9 of Neiva. It should be noted that this individual already had a criminal record for crimes related to drug trafficking and reception.

Brayan “Grapa” has been made available to the competent authorities for the crime of Possession, Manufacture and Trafficking of Narcotics. It will be a control and guarantees judge who will determine your legal situation and the measures to be taken against you.

It is worth mentioning that recently, in another isolated operation, 24-year-old Julián Camilo Rojas Prieto, known as the “Worker’s Toucan,” was arrested. This individual was allegedly engaged in committing robberies using deception and false calls, under the pretext of requesting home delivery services in the Obrero neighborhood of commune 7 of the city of Neiva.

Julián Camilo, who has a record for crimes such as concert to commit a crime, domestic violence and theft, has been made available to the authorities for the crime of theft. A control and guarantee judge, after evaluating the evidence presented, has decided to issue a custodial measure in a prison for the “Tucán del Obrero”.

Investigations revealed that the individual used deception tactics to enter the homes of his victims and steal their belongings.