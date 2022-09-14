The commission takes office already on Saturday. The three variations of still, passito and sparkling wine were awarded. For the meeting with the producers there is the exhibition-market

CALUSO. S.There are three places for the enhancement of Erbaluce di Caluso during the festival that celebrates and promotes it, since 1933: one is immaterial because it rewards, with the “bunch of gold”, the value of the producers who have best vinified Erbaluce in the three declensions still, sparkling and passito.

The others are spaces where wines are told and tasted: they are the regional wine cellar of the province of Turin, housed in the seventeenth-century cellars of Palazzo Valperga, and the exhibition market of Erbaluce wines and Canavese reds, which for a day ( Sunday 18 September) with a direction entrusted to the Consortium for the protection of DOCG Caluso and DOC Carema and Canavese wines, it offers the public of wine tourists the best of the local wine production, combined with gastronomic specialties. The pavilion is set up in Piazza Valperga, right in front of the entrance to the wine shop. As in past editions, admission requires the purchase of a ticket, costing 10 euros, which allows tastings and tastings. The event aims to encourage direct encounters between Canavese vignerons and the public.

parola ai winegrower

An ode to wine to hear tales of traditions and innovations directly from the producers, to discover, by raising the glasses, the spirit that guides the vignerons in this art-craft of custodians of the territory. Next to the producers’ stands, you can taste, and if you want to buy, the typical products of the Canavese area, from potato salami, to miasse, passing through the sweetness of White honeys, torcetti di Agliè and meliga pastas. Impossible for security reasons, to take advantage of the evocative spaces of the Franciscan cloister, in Piazza Mazzini, still awaiting redevelopment.

the bunch of gold

For the “bunch of gold” the jury, chaired by Professor Vittorino Novello, takes office on Saturday 17 in the rooms of the Enoteca to taste the wines, obviously without (for the judges) the identity of the producer. Sunday 18 (at 11), before the proclamation of the nymph Albaluce, the various institutional guests will award the three producers on the stage set up in the Spurgazzi park. Meanwhile, the Erbaluce wines, offered in various labels, and those typical of the Turin hills, such as Freisa di Chieri, can be tasted in the Enoteca as early as the opening night of the festival, Friday 16th. Another useful tool to understand the intrinsic value of Erbaluce it is the ten-year charter created two years ago by the Protection Consortium on the occasion of the ten years since the assignment to Erbaluce of the denomination of controlled and guaranteed origin (the docg) while the doc dates back to 1967.

the emotional wine list

The ten-page glossy paper brouchure is an emotional wine list, which tells the story of Canavesani wines, and the long path taken to get to the recognition, first of the doc, and then of the docg. Copies of the “decennial charter” had been distributed to the mayors of the municipalities of the doc network, and to economic operators, especially bars and restaurants. Who thus have further information and promotional support to pay homage to their customers by taking the opportunity to tell the local wine excellences. The document was also conceived as a basic support for the managers of the premises to illustrate in an in-depth, streamlined and direct way the various denominations present in Canavese. The booklet contains the mapping and descriptions of the Canavese appellations, the list of the wineries producing Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG present in the 24 municipalities participating in the initiative and a section dedicated to personal notes. The 10th anniversary card has been translated into English and French.