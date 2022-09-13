The triumph of the Riva district at the Palio dell’uva di Caluso

CALUSO. Suspended for two years, due to the coronavirus emergency, the “palio dell’uva” returns, the traditional challenge between the districts and hamlets of Caluso, fought with “blows” of crushing the grapes in the afternoon (5 pm) on Sunday 18 in the central Ubertini square. But valid for the conquest of the trophy, held by Riva, which had won it in 2019, are also the skills competitions played by the children scheduled for Friday 16 in the Spurgazzi park.

For them, too, the organization is in teams and the colors of the districts and hamlets have to be defended.

The challenge, which sees the greatest on the field, is managed by the pro loco, according to a regulation drawn up many years ago. But that can undergo changes, with the introduction of some skill competitions.

In 2019, for example, the pressing of grapes was replaced with tests related to sport.

The funniest moment is still the grape race, which in this year’s edition should be revived: the teams are made up of 4 people: the crusher, a collector and two relay runners.

The winner is the one who presses the most grapes in a maximum time of 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

The must is poured into a demijohn then sealed by the judges before weighing. But the disputes over the years have never been lacking.

The awards ceremony for the top three will be held on Monday, the last evening of the party in the stage set up in Piazza Ubertini.