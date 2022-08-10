caluso

Identity, which means tradition and attachment to one’s roots. Eight years ago, the sporting tournament Il boccio, which, once again, is the preview of the Erbaluce grape festival in Caluso, took place on this path, from Sunday 11th to Tuesday 13th September. This year the poison ball was chosen.

The awards ceremony will instead be held on Monday 19, in the central Piazza Ubertini, when the curtain falls on the event. The idea of ​​reviving an old tradition came to Niccolò Massia and Andrea Monopoli, both 34 years old, active in the world of sport and associations. “Looking back at the old editions of the grape festival – tell the two young people – we discovered that to thrill the groups of the districts and hamlets there was a football tournament that was held in the old field, where now there is the area market and then in the sports facilities of the Arè hamlet. Hence the idea of ​​proposing it again, changing the sport every three years with the aim of socializing and having fun. We started with soccer, then we moved on to volleyball. Now it is the turn of the poisoned ball ». There is no lack of a beneficial purpose: the tournament is self-financed, if any profits remain, they are destined for social purposes: the last edition was used to support initiatives against Covid-19.

The place of the Boccio has become the oratory of San Andrea which has open spaces, thanks to the availability of the parish. Among the novelties of this eighth edition, the awarding of a prize to the most likeable and original group. “We also thank the pro loco who is always present at the event – add Massia and Monopoli – with his stand, the boys of our staff who take care of the gastronomic part and Massimiliano Bianco of the Cantina sociale di Cuceglio, who supports us from the beginning” . Furthermore, by participating in the Boccio, the nine groups of the districts and hamlets warm up their engines to prepare for the festival of grape palio, vejie piole and themed floats. For the Boccio then the groups will have elected their queens who will surround the election of the nymph Albaluce 2022. The nymph Albaluce is chosen instead by a jury composed of representatives of the pro loco, the Municipality, the wine cupboard and the order of nymphs, among young female faces who have shown an attachment to the history of the country. –