Graphic story｜General Secretary Xi Jinping remembers the protection of cultural and natural heritage_Guangming.com

June 10 is my country’s seventh cultural and natural heritage day. The protection, inheritance and promotion of cultural and natural heritage are of great importance to General Secretary Xi Jinping. The general secretary went to historical and cultural relics and natural heritage sites to investigate, emphasizing the importance of cultural and natural heritage protection.

Following the cultural footprints of the general secretary, we will taste the profound heritage of Chinese civilization together and feel the general secretary’s consistent cultural feelings.

【”Protect the city’s historical and cultural heritage as much as you cherish your own life”】

“A piece of three lanes and seven alleys, half of modern Chinese history.” On March 24, 2021, the visit of General Secretary Xi Jinping made the ancient streets and alleys in Fuzhou city boil.

The general secretary inspected Nanhou Street and Langguan Lane on foot, visited the former residence of Yan Fu, and frequently waved to tourists and citizens.

“According to Fuzhou’s ‘Three Mountains, Two Pagodas and One Street’ cultural relic plan promoted by you, we have restored them one by one over the years.” Comrades from Fuzhou City introduced to the general secretary.

The former residence of Lin Juemin, located in the north corner of Sanfang Qixiang, was almost “demolished” during urban development and construction. When Xi Jinping, secretary of the Fuzhou Municipal Party Committee, heard the news, he immediately stopped the demolition. Soon after, the renovation project of the former residence quietly started.

More than 30 years have passed, from “preservation” to “revival”, the living heritage of Three Lanes and Seven Alleys is now glowing with new vitality.

“Protecting traditional blocks, ancient buildings, and cultural relics is to preserve the history and context of the city. Treat ancient buildings, old houses, and old blocks with a heart of cherishment and respect.” The general secretary emphasized.

On the afternoon of March 24, 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping learned about the protection of historical and cultural blocks in Sanfang Qixiang, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Leave a street, protect a city, and keep the roots of national culture. Over the years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has always emphasized “coordinated protection and development”, and has always guided the way for cultural and natural heritage protection——

In February 2014, he walked along the Yuhe River in Beijing and pointed out that “historical culture is the soul of the city, and we should protect the city’s historical and cultural heritage as much as we cherish our own lives.”

In October 2018, he visited Yongqingfang in Guangzhou, emphasizing that “urban planning and construction should attach great importance to the protection of historical culture, not eager for quick success, and not to demolish large buildings.”

In March 2021, I inspected Wuyishan National Park in Fujian and earnestly warned that “Wuyishan has unparalleled ecological and cultural resources and is the pride of the Chinese nation. The most important thing is to protect it.”

Poetic dwelling, harmonious symbiosis. As the carrier of collective memory and the symbol of national culture, cultural and natural heritage contains the spiritual genes of a nation and hides the development code of where it came from and where it is going. Under the nourishment of the long-standing Chinese culture, “we walk our own way, have an extremely broad stage, have an extremely profound historical heritage, and have an extremely strong determination to move forward.”

[“Using the past for the present, providing reference for the better construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation”]

On July 13, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum for investigation and research. In the museum, the national epic “Manas” rap display, vigorous and passionate.

The inheritor of “Manas” sitting in the middle is 57-year-old herdsman Jiang Nur.

“How long can you sing?” The general secretary asked him with a smile.

“I can’t finish singing all day and night.”

Hearing Jiang Nuer’s answer, the apprentice who has been learning art since he was 3 years old felt ashamed: “I can only sing for 60 minutes.”

“It’s not easy anymore!” The general secretary looked at the 14-year-old boy cordially. “The younger generation must be well cultivated, better protect and inherit intangible cultural heritage, and carry forward the excellent traditional culture of all ethnic groups.”

On the morning of July 13, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping was with the inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage of “Manas” at the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Museum in Urumqi, Xinjiang.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

The spiritual roots that sprouted from the fertile soil of the Chinese nation’s history and culture are giving birth to endless flowers of civilization.

“I have longed for Yin Ruins for a long time.” In October 2022, during his inspection tour in Henan, General Secretary Xi Jinping stepped into the Yin Ruins Museum to carefully observe the unearthed cultural relics such as bronzes, jades, and oracle bone inscriptions. Then came to the chariot pit exhibition hall to see the physical specimens of animal-drawn chariots and road relics of the Shang Dynasty.

The general secretary pointed out the deep meaning of this trip: “This time I am here to learn and understand Chinese civilization more deeply, to serve the present with the past, and to provide reference for the better construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.”

In 2017, important instructions were made on the construction of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt: the Grand Canal is a precious heritage left to us by our ancestors, and it is a flowing culture.

In 2020, when inspecting the Yungang Grottoes, it was emphasized that it is necessary to deeply explore the historical connotation of the exchanges and integration of various ethnic groups contained in the Yungang Grottoes, and enhance the awareness of the Chinese nation community.

On May 11, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping learned about the protection of historical and cultural heritage at the Yungang Grottoes in Shanxi Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

In 2022, during the 39th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, it was emphasized that: excavate the multiple values ​​of cultural relics and cultural heritage, and disseminate more value symbols and cultural products that carry Chinese culture and Chinese spirit.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s confidence in Chinese culture has always been consistent, and he has been consistent in promoting the protection and inheritance of historical and cultural heritage. He has inspired us to take on new cultural missions at a new starting point, and work together to build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

On April 20, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the ecological protection of the Qinling Mountains in the Qinling Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve in Zhashui County, Shangluo City, Shaanxi Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

In a mountain village in Guangxi, the general secretary said frankly that he “has awe” for the old trees with a long history; when talking about the establishment of national parks and other ecological protection related work in Hainan, the general secretary emphasized that “the fate of nature is closely related to human beings”; the 18th Central Finance and Economics At the twelfth meeting of the leading group, the general secretary pointed out that “leaving some natural heritage to future generations”…

“Harmony between man and nature” is the quintessence of Chinese civilization with a long history, continuing the civilization roots of “harmony between man and nature” and “Tao follows nature”. Standing at the height of the sustainable development of the Chinese nation and Chinese civilization, General Secretary Xi Jinping has always emphasized respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature.

【”Let the rich and colorful culture created by human beings benefit more people”】

The cultural treasures and natural treasures left over thousands of years are the golden business card of Chinese civilization and a bridge of civilization exchanges.

In 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 44th World Heritage Conference——

“The world‘s cultural and natural heritage is an important achievement of the development and natural evolution of human civilization, and it is also an important carrier to promote exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations. It is our common responsibility to protect, inherit, and make good use of these precious treasures. It is an inevitable requirement for the continuation and sustainable development of the world.”

In 2019, before the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations——

“There are very few blue vases preserved in the Yuan Dynasty. This collection can be said to be a panda in ceramics.” Facing the exquisite cultural relics from the “Great America Asia-Asian Civilization Exhibition”, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s humorous metaphors are handy. Foreign leaders who came from afar were deeply impressed.

In 2013, while on a state visit to Mexico—

“The cultures of China and Mexico should absorb nutrients from exchanges and mutual learning, and have deep roots and flourish in the progress of the times.” Strolling the Chichen Itza Mayan civilization site, visiting the Feathered Serpent Pyramid, the ruins of the ball theater, and the warrior temple, President Xi Jinping The Secretary is also the President of Mexico Peña to exchange the history and culture of China and Mexico.

On June 6, 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the Chichen Itza Mayan civilization site at the invitation of the then Mexican President Pena Nieto.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Rao Aimin

Civilization is like water, moistening things silently. Looking at cultural and natural heritage from the perspective of human civilization, General Secretary Xi Jinping has profound thinking: When dealing with different civilizations, one should not only appreciate the exquisite objects produced by them, but also appreciate the humanistic spirit contained in them; The artistic expression of life should make the spirit contained in it alive.

“Let the rich and colorful culture created by human beings benefit more people and make the world a better place.” General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally practiced it to promote exchanges, dialogues and harmonious coexistence among different civilizations, injecting deep and lasting power into building a better world. (Reporters Yang Zhanfei, Shi Yucen)

