Graphite shares: beneficiaries of the European raw materials initiative

Stefan Müller, CEO and founder of DGWA – Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH, began his career at Dresdner Bank AG in international securities trading. He then headed global proprietary trading as senior vice president at Bankhaus Sal Oppenheim (the largest private bank in Europe at the time). From 2005 he was a managing partner at Proprietary Partners AG, a Swiss portfolio and asset management boutique. In 2011 he founded DGWA GmbH. Mr. Müller is a member of the supervisory board of Agrarius AG, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and has worked for numerous other national and international companies as a director, advisory board member or supervisory board member. Before his career, he attended the INSEAD business school and accompanied more than 250 capital market transactions during his career.

