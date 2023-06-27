Home » Graphite shares: beneficiaries of the European raw materials initiative
News

Graphite shares: beneficiaries of the European raw materials initiative

by admin
Graphite shares: beneficiaries of the European raw materials initiative

Stefan Müller, CEO and founder of DGWA – Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH, began his career at Dresdner Bank AG in international securities trading. He then headed global proprietary trading as senior vice president at Bankhaus Sal Oppenheim (the largest private bank in Europe at the time). From 2005 he was a managing partner at Proprietary Partners AG, a Swiss portfolio and asset management boutique. In 2011 he founded DGWA GmbH. Mr. Müller is a member of the supervisory board of Agrarius AG, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and has worked for numerous other national and international companies as a director, advisory board member or supervisory board member. Before his career, he attended the INSEAD business school and accompanied more than 250 capital market transactions during his career.

RSS-Feed Stefan Müller

See also  What is celebrated on Holy Thursday?

You may also like

Land in the “Aischbach II” commercial area: the...

Spain U21 Ukraine U21 2:2 – Euro 2023...

Six ELN guerrillas killed in military operation

Jourdan acquires important concessions near Vallée and Preissac...

Earthquake in Crete Island – Current News

Neiva councilors ask the Huila comptroller to step...

Rainer Höretzeder is a candidate for the FPÖ...

UN: Lack of funds negatively affects humanitarian aid

Three dead and 42 injured in attack on...

Transfer: Serge Nyuiadzi joins FK Maktaaral!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy