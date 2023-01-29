According to the graphologist Clara Chía Martí, she is not happy at all and Piqué reflects what he truly feels for her.

The photograph of former soccer player Gerard Piqué with his partner Clara Chía Martí was considered by many as confirmation to the world that they are together and after its publication it has accumulated an infinity of reactions among those who remind him of his infidelity, who cite part of the ‘Music sessions vol. 53′ from Shakira and Bizarrap, but also from those who support him.

But the image has been seen from all aspects, to capture each of the details and elements of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí, which is why it came to the graphologist and personality specialist Maryfer Centeno, who did not hesitate to share with your digital community what you analyze from the image.

With two videos that he titled “Piqué hides behind Clara Chía” and “Piqué’s look” he went on to scrutinize the look of both, her challenging manner and even a supposed discomfort with what is happening.

“Piqué’s look generally when we are happy our eyes are relaxed and present little tension, but in body language when you are in love the eyes are sleepy, and this is what we see here. Who is looking for whose body? Piqué is looking for Clara Chía’s body, but so many wrinkles on his forehead show disgust, they generally have to do with chronic emotions, therefore, we can think that he has been chronically disgusted, but since there is so little tension in his face we can see how comfortable and confident he feels with Clara Chía”.

But then he begins with the analysis of the face of Clara Chía Martí whom he compares with Nuria Tomás, who is the ex-partner of Gerard Piqué with whom he had a relationship before the arrival of the Colombian Shakira. He indicated that the publication is because they want everyone to have an opinion about it.

“This is an expression that is a little more challenging, the eyebrow is slightly raised, here there is tension in the face, and it is even an extraordinarily tense smile. He seems to be more enthusiastic about her, he seems to be more in love, but also more comfortable, we are not talking about it being love forever, we are even talking about security, comfort, and we also see how Clara Chía is the first image in the photograph , and how somehow, for better or worse, it gives him strength.”

For the graphologist, the position in which they appear in the image in which he is seen as hiding behind her also raises another meaning and that is that according to her analysis she is the dominant person in the situation and the one who stands up to what happened.

“I don’t think Clara Chía is so comfortable, the logical reaction is that there would be a hug here, but no, here there is an arm that seems to be a barrier, look at Clara Chía’s tense face, but it is the one that is totally visible face, both eyes can be seen, she no longer looks so comfortable, her bright eyes no longer appear, it is clear that the dominant person is Clara, and the one who is hiding is Piqué, the one who is giving her the face to the world is her”.