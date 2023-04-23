Grasp of Constitution – Naibaat

First of all, the observance of the Constitution is the duty of every person who takes its oath. In this, the head of almost every institution that can be considered to be unconstitutional must be involved. Although probably four dictators from Ayub Khan to General Musharraf were guilty of subverting the constitution, the politicians who supported them and judges like Justice Munir also left no stone unturned. Politicians who followed the constitution were killed and those who broke the constitution were saluted. This is the motivation on the basis of which the PDM government has proved in the matter of elections that the constitution of Pakistan is a trap under the guise of which the opposition party can be caught but if it ever comes upon itself, every Efforts should be made to remove dust from the eyes of the nation in any way possible. This time, as if all limits were crossed. It was said that no matter what happens, the election will not be held. Rather, it seems from their firm determination, which has been expressed time and again, that they will never hold elections again. If they die, their descendants will inherit the throne and when they die, then their descendants will return to the enjoyment of power and the name of democracy will always be used. They are very sure that now they and their descendants will push hard for the next twenty or thirty years, this young generation is not going to forget their cruelty, deception and lies, so where is the constitution and where is the election.

The top leadership of the establishment has successfully protected the security agencies from the charges of violating the court order on the one hand, and on the other hand, they have managed to protect the two big organizations from conflict. Although the government should have understood from the announcement of the meeting of the National Security Council and the statement given by the army chief on the occasion of his participation in the parliament session that the establishment would support them in any matter such as subverting the constitution or disobeying the court order. will not give On the other hand, the court had said a month ago that it is better that the politicians sit together and reach a consensus so that the court does not have to interfere in political matters. Today, after a month, the matter has again reached the point that the politicians themselves will decide whether they will make a decision or the court will have to intervene. Although the Govt

has strongly urged the court to return the decision of May 14, but the court has saved itself and its decision from the hands of these greedy people. If they decide from the court

Even if the repatriation would have been successful, the political conditions of the country would have improved, not the economic conditions. Only their power was to be extended, which is the biggest desire of the current ruling class. It is a very wise decision of the Supreme Court to give way to the plea of ​​joint election on the wish of the establishment, which will also create a spirit of goodwill among the institutions and increase mutual respect. The people of Pakistan want to see the institutions of their country weakened and they do not approve of violating the constitution. If the PDM government has any good intention, it will send a positive message by stopping the ongoing retaliation against Tehreek-e-Insaaf, and if their intention is still not right, then they will make another move. It is also unbelievable that the court has remained silent so far in response to the continuous attacks on the Supreme Court, for which the honorable judges are less than appreciated. More Courtesy Lad

And what can show love that Imran Khan is hanged upside down for threatening legal action against a woman judge and it is marketed to the whole world by creating an atmosphere of conflict between Supreme Court judges. , the number of benches is confused and names are called, threatened and insulted but the response is only patience and continued patience. Today, the intellectuals of PDM are calling the flexibility shown by the court on the basis of patience and wisdom as a backsliding of the court and do not know what, even though the court has just completed the constitutional term of the Punjab government, how can the caretaker government be unconstitutional. This question is still unresolved.

As far as my personal analysis is concerned, I don’t see the situation getting resolved, but the current ruler is once again trying to gain time and on May 14.

They have succeeded in blocking the election. It seems that after getting this facility from the court, they will now turn back to Imran Khan and lay a new trap for him through the influencers spread around him. Imran Khan has no choice but to first condition the release of the arrested activists and the end of all political cases which may have been created to serve as a deal in a possible negotiation. And on the second step, he set the condition of getting rid of the biased caretaker government of Punjab and the third condition was to dissolve the federal assembly and leave the PDM government and enter the election field. If these conditions are accepted, then for the sake of the country and the nation, if the election is postponed even for six months, there is no problem, at least the people will see some hope of improvement.

A fresh controversy has erupted in the country over the Supreme Court’s order on the government’s legislation on the High Judiciary in Pakistan and it seems that the Supreme Court and the Parliament have come face to face. After the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has reservations about the decision that came as a 9-member bench was formed. Two judges objected and left the bench. After that, the three-member bench gave a decision and said that it is a three-two decision, while Justice Athar Minullah said in his decision on this case that this matter has been rejected by four-three, but the court is still three-two in this regard. Declare the decision. Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, senior judge of the Supreme Court, was speaking at the “Constitution of Pakistan, Symbol of National Unity” seminar last time, in which he said that it is not written anywhere in the Constitution that the Supreme Court has unlimited powers. Justice Faiz Isa said that in my opinion