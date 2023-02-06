[In the fight against the epidemic, we are united as one 71]

The epidemic situation in rural areas has maintained a steady decline

Grasp the pass and not let go, make up for the shortcomings

Guangming Daily, Beijing, February 5th (Reporter Chen Chen)On the 5th, the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism’s special class for epidemic prevention and control in rural areas held the third national rural epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions for the “five-level secretaries” to grasp the prevention and control of rural areas, hold on to the barriers and not relax, make up for shortcomings and weaknesses, continue to promote resources to sink to the grassroots, and continue to do a good job in all aspects focus on work.

The meeting pointed out that according to reports from various places, the epidemic situation in rural areas has recently entered a low epidemic level and maintained a steady decline. The large flow of people and gathering activities during the Spring Festival did not cause a new wave of small peaks of infection. All localities must make overall plans for daily work and epidemic prevention and control, and keep an eye on key links and key tasks without slack. Special attention should be paid to two key groups. One is the key groups, including the elderly groups in rural nursing homes and nursing homes, as well as the new groups of elderly people living alone and left-behind children that may appear in rural areas as a large number of migrant workers return to cities. All localities need to re-arrange and strengthen focus , there must be no omissions; it is necessary to do a good job in the health monitoring of key groups, guarantee services, etc., and there must be no things that impact the moral bottom line, which will always be the bottom line of rural work. The second is that key areas, especially the “three districts and one island” area, have a low infection rate, and need to continue to monitor and monitor, track the epidemic situation, and improve the support mechanism.

The meeting requested that all localities should pay close attention to making up for the shortcomings of rural public health services, and establish and improve a long-term working mechanism. It is necessary to integrate the prevention and control of epidemics in rural areas and the improvement of rural medical and health service systems into the unified deployment of rural revitalization, and promote them as a whole, further consolidate the responsibilities of five-level secretaries, coordinate the construction of urban and rural medical systems, and effectively improve the level of public services such as medical and health care in rural areas. In accordance with the requirements of “Class B and B management”, we must stick to what should be adhered to, and strengthen what should be strengthened, so as to effectively protect the lives, health and safety of farmers.

“Guangming Daily” (version 04, February 6, 2023)

[

责编：邱晓琴 ]