Grasp the strategic positioning, insist on green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization——The important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia has aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and the masses_Huanghe News

Grasp the strategic positioning, insist on green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization——The important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia has aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and the masses

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his recent inspection tour in Inner Mongolia that we must firmly grasp the strategic positioning of the Party Central Committee for Inner Mongolia, focus on forging the consciousness of the Chinese nation community, insist on equal emphasis on development and security, and adhere to the orientation of ecological priority and green development. New achievements are shown on “two barriers”, “two bases” and “one bridgehead”. The important speech of the general secretary has aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and the masses. Everyone said that it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, continuously enhance the sense of gain, happiness and security of the people in ethnic border areas, and deepen the theme education. Strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization.

This is the intelligent workshop of the Central Industrial Park in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. On the afternoon of the 7th, General Secretary Xi Jinping came here to inspect and learn more about the company’s production and research and development.

To make the country’s important energy base bigger and stronger is the top priority of Inner Mongolia’s development. After years of development, the Central Industrial Park has become an advanced manufacturing base for photovoltaic monocrystalline silicon. When leaving the park, the general secretary cordially said to the employees of the company who came to see them off that your company and the park are doing well, and I feel very refreshed after seeing it. building.

Inner Mongolia is an important national energy and strategic resource base, a production base of agricultural and livestock products, and an important bridgehead for my country’s opening up to the north. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that optimizing the industrial structure must be based on these endowment characteristics and strategic positioning, vigorously develop advantageous and characteristic industries, actively explore new paths for transformation and development of resource-based regions, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system that reflects the characteristics and advantages of Inner Mongolia.

Right now, in Inner Mongolia, photovoltaic sand control projects in the hinterland of the Kubuqi Desert are under intense construction; polysilicon, monocrystalline silicon and other enterprises in Baotou, an old industrial base, are speeding up production. In the ecological smart pasture in Chilechuan, Hohhot, dairy cows are raised digitally and intelligently. At the Erenhot port, a series of China-Europe trains are carrying goods out of the country.

Coordinate the comprehensive management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, and build a green Great Wall in the northern border of the motherland. In the past few days, forestry workers in Tongliao are rushing to replant seedlings in the project area of ​​the “Three North” Shelterbelt Project.

General Secretary Xi Jinping is concerned about the masses in the border ethnic areas. He emphasized that the frontier ethnic areas should not be left behind on the road to common prosperity, and people of all ethnic groups should really feel that promoting common prosperity is taking action and being by their side.

Studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the fundamental requirement for the new era and new journey to create a new situation for career development. It is necessary to grasp the practical style of learning, revitalize the pragmatic style, carry forward the style of incorruptibility, cultivate the style of frugality, and promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.