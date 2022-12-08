- Grass-roots story of fighting the “epidemic”｜”Maximize the convenience of vaccination for the elderly” – the story of building a health barrier in Guangzhou communities China Economic Net
- National Health and Medical Commission: The current leaders of the party and the country have been vaccinated against the new crown virus vaccine, and they are all vaccinated with the same domestically produced new crown virus vaccine as ordinary people netease
- The first batch of inhaled vaccines in Guangzhou began to be vaccinated, how to vaccinate? Who can be vaccinated? What should we pay attention to? South Net
- ◤Global pandemic◢ Worry about the harm caused by vaccination China has resistance to increasing the vaccination rate of the elderly | China News China Press
- Lu officials confirmed for the first time that the current leaders of the party and the country have been vaccinated with the mainland’s domestic new crown vaccine Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News