Source title: Grassroots medical institutions should be fully equipped with new crown drugs Each community health center should be equipped with at least 20 oxygen devices

The joint defense and joint control mechanism of the State Council issued the "Notice on Doing a Good Job in Dynamic Services for Key Populations of the New Crown and "Moving the Gateway"" yesterday (3rd), requiring each community health service center and township health center to be equipped with at least 20 oxygen devices . Grass-roots medical and health institutions should provide 15% to 20% of the serving population with enough symptomatic treatment drugs for new crown infection, and ensure that the available quantity is always maintained for more than 2 weeks. The notice requires that all localities should expand oxygen inhalation and blood oxygen monitoring services, and equip grass-roots medical and health institutions and elderly care institutions with an appropriate number of oxygen bags, oxygen bottles, and oxygen concentrators to ensure that they can provide timely treatment for outpatients, home-treated patients, and elderly care institutions. Institutional elderly, providing oxygen therapy or oxygen filling services. At the same time, increase the number of oximeters to ensure that each community health service center and township health center is equipped with at least 20 oximeters, and each community health service station and village clinic is equipped with at least two oximeters. Carry out blood oxygen saturation monitoring for outpatients and hospitalized patients. All localities should also actively organize the distribution of oxygen devices to key groups over the age of 65 who are at risk of severe infection with the new coronavirus and have limited mobility. According to the standard of 15% to 20% of the serving population, local medical and health institutions should provide Chinese patent medicines, antipyretics, cough medicines and antigen detection kits for the symptomatic treatment of new coronavirus infection for grassroots medical and health institutions, so as to ensure that the available quantity is always maintained at 2 more than a week. The small molecule drug for the treatment of new coronavirus infection will be distributed to primary medical and health institutions in due course. In large-scale residential areas or villages and public facilities, it is necessary to set up mobile service points and other methods to facilitate residents to obtain medical and health services nearby. In addition, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council requires all localities to adhere to the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the combined use of traditional Chinese medicine, to speed up the deployment and use of traditional Chinese medicine such as "three medicines and three prescriptions" in grassroots medical and health institutions, and to organize research to determine a batch of drugs suitable for the new crown according to local conditions and medication habits. The agreement prescription of traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of patients with virus infection, according to the common symptoms of new coronavirus infection, classifies and puts forward the treatment plan of traditional Chinese medicine, adapts measures to local conditions, and treats according to syndrome differentiation.

