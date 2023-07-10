Grave find from the Copper Age: It was a woman, not a man

Exotic luxuries such as elephant tusks from Africa, amber beads from the north, rock crystals, flints and ostrich egg shells: the set of treasures discovered by Spanish archaeologists in 2008 in a Copper Age (ca. 3200-2200 BC) burial site in southern Spain, in Valencina Seville, thought, was exceptional. Due to the richness and the nature of the grave goods, the skeleton buried there was initially identified as male.

Now, 15 years later, further investigations have brought a surprise: Using tooth enamel analysis, a new scientific method for sex determination, a joint research team from the University of Seville, the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna was able to prove that that the person is a biologically female person. The results of the study have now been published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Enamel analysis shows gender

Due to the climatic conditions, DNA analyzes in the Mediterranean region are often difficult, and prehistoric bones are often poorly preserved in Spanish burial sites due to the high temperatures and dry air, explains Katharina Rebay-Salisbury from the Austrian Archaeological Institute of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) and the university Vienna.

The tooth enamel analysis developed by experts from archaeology, chemistry and forensic medicine was therefore used: “Our method is based on the analysis of sex-specific peptides, i.e. molecules made up of amino acids, which are produced in different ways by the different isoforms of the protein amelogenin in men’s and women’s tooth enamel shape,« says Katharina Rebay-Salisbury.

Gender Stereotypes in Archaeology

The quantity and quality of the artifacts used as burial objects – including a particularly beautiful dagger with a blade of rock crystal and an ivory handle decorated with 90 openwork disc-shaped mother-of-pearl beads – indicate that this woman was a leading social figure. For example, she could have lived as an ivory trader or priestess and was therefore buried accordingly, according to the archaeologist.

The find tells not only about their possible life, but also about how ideas of the present shape the interpretation of the past: “Images often dominate, according to which in the earliest epoch of human history all management positions were occupied by men. This find throws a lot of our gender stereotypes overboard,” says Rebay-Salisbury.

For the researchers, this study also anticipates the changes that newly developed scientific methods could bring to prehistoric archeology and the study of human social development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

