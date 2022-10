Road closed in Vidor, near the bridge, due to a tractor trailer full of gravel that overturned. The accident occurred shortly before 10 am on Tuesday 11 October in via Montegrappa and practically paralyzed traffic. Fortunately there are no injuries.

Firefighters intervened on the spot to clear the roadway. An operation still in progress which will still take a long time. At the moment the whole carriageway is blocked and a two-kilometer-long column of vehicles has formed in both directions.