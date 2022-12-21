Listen to the audio version of the article

The study of gravitational waves in the tunnels of the disused Lula mine in the Nuoro area is approaching. In the mosaic that is worth six billion euros to spread over nine years another piece, which weighs 50 million euros, has been placed. This is the Etic project (Einstein Telescope Infrastructure Consortium) which aims to build in Italy what has been defined as the new large European observatory for gravitational waves.

A piece of 50 million euros

To finance the Etic, of which the National Institute of Nuclear Physics is the proponent and leader, 50 million euros from the Pnrr. All with the aim of preparing and implementing within thirty months the feasibility study of the Italian site identified, in the galleries of the Sos Enattos mine in the province of Nuoro, and the creation of a network of research laboratories for the development of technologies will be adopted by the new observatory.

Lula mine shaft

Important technological and scientific challenge

«It is of fundamental importance for our country to prepare in the best possible way for the scientific and technological challenge represented by the creation of the Einstein Telescope – says Michele Punturo, researcher of the Perugia section of the Infn and scientific coordinator of Etic -. This is why Etic is a strategic project, because it offers the conditions and resources to conduct the research necessary for the development of new technologies that will serve to achieve the sensitivity envisaged by the new telescope, for example, new systems for the abatement of seismic noise and thermal, and new materials for making mirrors».

The challenge with the Netherlands

The Sos Enattos site, opened in 1868 by the Paganelli company to extract galena, blende (from which lead and zinc is obtained) and silver and closed decades ago, in the race to host the Einstein Telescope, competes with the Meuse-Rhin, a territory located between Holland and Belgium. The final decision will arrive in 2024 but in the meantime in the underground spaces of the mine seismic measurement laboratories have been active since 2010 as well as other instruments for measuring “quantum fluctuations” in which INFN scientists work as well as researchers from the universities of Cagliari and Sassari .

In 9 years, investments of 6 billion

To achieve this goal, the Region has decided to include the project in the investment plan presented as part of the Recovery Fund with a spending program of 300 million euros. Overall, as announced some time ago by the governor of Sardinia Christian Solinas, the total economic impact calculated by the Region is “6 billion euros in the nine years necessary for the construction, plus an annual value of about 127 million euros and more 700 jobs when it comes into operation. The repercussions in the region have been estimated at 50-60 per cent.