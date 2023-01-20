

Great cold welcomes the end of the year! The national average temperature has bottomed out and rebounded data reveals who is the “King of Humidity” in the Great Cold



China Weather Network News Today (January 20) is the 29th of the twelfth lunar month, and our country has entered the Great Cold. Great Cold is the last solar term in the twenty-four solar terms. “The extreme cold is reversed, so it is called Great Cold.” It means that this time of the year, the weather is extremely cold. Is the Great Cold really the coldest solar term of the year? China Weather Network takes stock of big data on solar terms to see where the Great Cold is the coldest throughout the year, and who is the “King of Humidity and Cold” in the Great Cold.

The national average temperature bottoms out and rebounds in the great cold solar term, and all things hibernate and hide vitality

“Small cold and great cold, cold into ice balls.” Like minor cold, great cold is also a solar term that signifies coldness. Shi Yan, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, said that during the severe cold period, most of the country entered the midwinter season, and cold air often flowed from the north to the south. Snowfall was frequent in the Northeast and Xinjiang, and the snow was deep. In the south, due to frequent cold air and frequent disturbances from rain and snow, the feeling of damp and cold is particularly obvious.

China Weather.com took stock of big data on solar terms from 1991 to 2020 and found that during the Minor Cold period, the national average temperature fell to the lowest in the year, only -5.1°C. When it comes to the great cold solar term, the temperature starts to rebound, rising 0.6°C compared to the minor cold, reaching -4.5°C. In terms of the national average temperature, our country reaches the coldest during the Minor Cold. Although the Great Cold is still freezing and everything is hidden, the temperature has bottomed out and vitality is lurking. The pace of spring is getting closer.

However, judging from the average temperature of each region, there are also many places where the coldest solar term reaches the lowest throughout the year, such as East China and South China coastal areas, northern Xinjiang, and parts of the Shandong Peninsula. Generally speaking, the coldest areas in the south are relatively cold some more.

During the great cold, the humidity intensifies in the south to see who is the “humidity king” of the great cold

The great cold is at the end of the year, and the Spring Festival is often during the great cold. Many friends in the south have an impression of the Spring Festival, that is, wrapping in cotton clothes, watching the Spring Festival Gala with a heater in their arms, and washing their hair requires full courage. During the great cold period, cold air activities are frequent. At this time, there is sufficient water vapor in the south. The warm and humid air flow encounters cold air in the process of transporting northward, which often brings large-scale rain and snow to the south. The wet and cold magic attacks make people shiver.

China Weather Network has counted the number of wet and cold days in major southern cities during the perennial severe cold period. Guiyang ranked first with 4.5 days. In addition to the frequent intersection of cold and warm air, the Yunnan-Guizhou quasi-stationary front is also the behind-the-scenes driving force for Guiyang to win the “King of Wet and Cold”. When the cold air goes south, it will form a quasi-stationary front when it is blocked by Wumeng Mountain, and Guiyang is on the side where the cold air accumulates. In winter, it is often humid and cold.

Changsha, Hefei, Wuhan, and Nanchang are also representative cities of damp and cold during the Great Cold. In winter, the temperature is less than 5°C or even around 0°C, accompanied by days of rain and snow, and it is as cold inside and outside the house. These are the scenes that these cities often encounter during the severe cold. In addition, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shanghai in the south of the Yangtze River, and Chengdu and Chongqing in the southwestern region are also on the wet and cold list.

Welcoming the New Year in Great Cold

As the saying goes, “After the great cold, it’s another year.” The great cold is at the end of the year, and there are many important folk customs. People are busy saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new, and preparing for the new year. Among the customs of the year, the most worth mentioning are the ice lanterns in the north and the flower market in the south. One interprets the severe cold in March and September, and the other plays the prelude to spring.

Ice lanterns, a unique folk art in the north, have a history of more than 100 years in our country. It is said that in the past, fishermen along the Songhua River used to freeze an “ice lump” in a bucket when digging ice for fishing in winter, and light a lamp in the middle for lighting. This is the most primitive ice lamp. Now, many cities in the north will hold ice lantern fairs during the Chinese New Year. The unique combination of natural ice and snow in the north, lighting colors and sound control will form a fairy tale world of ice and snow art.

In many areas in the south, buying a few bouquets of flowers before the Spring Festival is an essential festival custom for many families. In Guangzhou, the Yingchun Flower Market held three days before New Year’s Eve every year is the largest and most concentrated market for buying and selling flowers and trees, also known as the New Year’s Eve Flower Market. The flower market is crowded with people, and it is very lively. On New Year’s Eve, the flower market reached its climax, with peonies, roses, phalaenopsis, narcissus, wintersweet… Dozens of flowers competed in splendor, adding enthusiasm and vitality to the festival.

“Winter is coming to an end in the world, and spring is warm and flowers are blooming soon.” The Great Cold is the end of the twenty-four solar terms, and the season that winter is about to end. On the one hand, we can continue to feel the coldness of winter, and on the other hand, we can feel the rejuvenation of the earth. signs. Everyone will survive the long winter and usher in the warmth of spring.

