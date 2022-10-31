Home News Great Dane, fire in the disused building: child’s game gone wrong
Great Dane, fire in the disused building: child's game gone wrong

Great Dane, fire in the disused building: child's game gone wrong

Kids who literally started playing with fire. Triggering a fire that they put out themselves, throwing water, before running away.

This would have happened yesterday afternoon in Colmirano, in via Monte Valderoa, in the building abandoned for years that housed a structure for the elderly: the principle of fire mobilized firefighters and carabinieri, without causing particular damage but turning on the spotlight on the situation of the disused building.

The emergency started around 4 pm, when residents in nearby homes saw smoke coming out of the building’s garage, at street level, and immediately called 115.

The firefighters of the Feltre detachment and a patrol of carabinieri quickly reached the building that once housed the residence for the elderly.

Inside there was no longer any fire: someone had extinguished it with water. However, there was a lot of smoke and there were signs of the passage of people among the household goods of the former home for the elderly.

The firefighters have checked the premises to avoid the risk of new outbreaks and to disperse the smoke. Firefighters and carabinieri then began to carefully check the scene, to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident.

The hypothesis is, at the moment, that of a child’s play that could have had much more serious consequences. The investigations lasted for a couple of hours, also to verify where the strangers had entered from.

What is certain is that no one should have entered there. In the past, the municipal administration had already taken steps to secure the battered building, of which not even the ownership is certain, by barring accesses.

“Those who have made this gesture do not realize the gravity of the fact and the risks,” blurts out the mayor of Alano, Serenella Bogana. «As a Municipality we had closed the entrances but evidently someone has found a way to enter. Fortunately, this time everything went well but you can’t joke with fire ».

