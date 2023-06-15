Home » Great effect also in smaller towns and on islands
News

Great effect also in smaller towns and on islands

by admin
Great effect also in smaller towns and on islands

And the island pharmacies, which normally have to be there for residents and tourists 365 days a year, would have joined in closed. Example Norderney: 6000 inhabitants, 590,000 overnight and 260,000 day visitors per year, three pharmacies. “All three were closed and one of them made emergency supplies through the flap,” reports the LAV boss.

See also  Following the three-child policy, many provinces in China plan to add "assisted reproductive institutions" | China's birth population | Decline year after year | Assisted reproductive services

You may also like

Useful advice from Me Koffigoh to new members...

Petro responds to reports of lost money at...

Libuse Safrankova: Acting legend is honored with a...

Nearly 1,000 outstanding direct sellers of Amway Paris...

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India and batters...

The real estate crisis is already clearly visible...

Israel intends to sell the Merkava tank for...

Elvis Mosquera is a new player for Jaguares...

The perpetrator of the ‘Busan Round Kick’, Psychopath...

Merchant was kidnapped in Pelaya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy