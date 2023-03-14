The Puerto Rican team made history this Monday, March 13, in its third commitment of the World Baseball Classic

The Puerto Rican team made history this Monday, March 13, in its third game of the World Baseball Classic 2023by throwing a “Perfect Game” to Israel.

Those led by manager Yadier Molina recovered from the setback against Venezuela and defeated Israel 10-0 by knockout, in eight innings.

In this way, the Puerto Ricans achieve a great feat by launching the first “Perfect Game” in the entire history of this World Cup event.

The starter José De León began the feat and with 64 pitches he completed five and two-thirds innings, giving 10 strikeouts. Subsequently, Yacksel Ríos, Edwin Díaz and Duane Undwrwood sentenced the work from the mound.

With the superb pitching performance, the Puerto Rican offense responded by scoring six runs between the first and second innings, three in the fifth inning and the knockout in the eighth inning.

Francisco Lindor (3-2), Like Hernández (4-2) and Javier Báez (3-2) combined efforts to achieve the wide advantage, driving in seven runs together.

Puerto Rico will be free this Tuesday, March 14 and will return to action this Wednesday against the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Rico and the knockout race

