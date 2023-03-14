Home News Great feat! Puerto Rico launched the first “Perfect Game” in a World Baseball Classic
News

Great feat! Puerto Rico launched the first “Perfect Game” in a World Baseball Classic

by admin
Great feat! Puerto Rico launched the first “Perfect Game” in a World Baseball Classic

The Puerto Rican team made history this Monday, March 13, in its third commitment of the World Baseball Classic

Pitchers who pitched the Perfect Game for Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican team made history this Monday, March 13, in its third game of the World Baseball Classic 2023by throwing a “Perfect Game” to Israel.

Those led by manager Yadier Molina recovered from the setback against Venezuela and defeated Israel 10-0 by knockout, in eight innings.

In this way, the Puerto Ricans achieve a great feat by launching the first “Perfect Game” in the entire history of this World Cup event.

The starter José De León began the feat and with 64 pitches he completed five and two-thirds innings, giving 10 strikeouts. Subsequently, Yacksel Ríos, Edwin Díaz and Duane Undwrwood sentenced the work from the mound.

With the superb pitching performance, the Puerto Rican offense responded by scoring six runs between the first and second innings, three in the fifth inning and the knockout in the eighth inning.

Francisco Lindor (3-2), Like Hernández (4-2) and Javier Báez (3-2) combined efforts to achieve the wide advantage, driving in seven runs together.

Puerto Rico will be free this Tuesday, March 14 and will return to action this Wednesday against the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Rico and the knockout race

Also read: The message that Daddy Yankee sent to Venezuela after the duel against Puerto Rico

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

See also  Inheriting festival customs and enhancing cultural self-confidence-Shantou-Dahuanet

You may also like

Petro approval fell to 34%, according to Opinómetro

150,000 opportunities by April – Cover news

Advice to the de facto authority and clearance

“Braulist” students received vocational and psychosocial guidance –...

At the Luppi reading marathon for many voices...

Are they to be summoned? This is the...

Bologna, a new “green” project for the former...

Venezuela opens the week with 9 coronavirus infections

Youth soccer zone in Valledupar: Cesar started with...

Minister Zangrillo at the XV Conference of Ambassadors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy