Great fight between Gustavo Petro and Duque in networks in Cuba

A great fight occurred between Gustavo Petro and Duque in networks in Cuba. The Colombian president also referred to “The Castros” and indicated that they “they took care” to the children, while the Duque government “bombed them.”

With a strong tone and through social networks, the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, again against Iván Duque and his government. In a discussion lasting several hours about the cuban dictatorship, The Head of State told his predecessor that during his government bombed children.

“The Castros took care that the children had food, health and education, however, you, Duque, bombed them. You thought that if the children died, communism would die, you thought so much stupidity,” said the president on his Twitter account, in the early hours of this Sunday, after the heated discussion with former president Iván Duque.

“You thought that if the children died, communism would die, you thought so stupidly. Perhaps the dictatorship of those who believe that it is blessed to kill 6,402 young people, thinking that this is how communism ends, is worse than that of the Castros,” said the Colombian president on social networks.

In this way, he strongly added that he “does not give a damn about those who believe they are democrats with the blood of Colombian and Cuban children on their hands.”

Both have been facing each other on social networks since the day before following the request of the current Head of State for the United States to exclude Cuba, a country that he recently visited on the occasion of the G-77 + China Summit, from the list of sponsors. of terrorism.

“The US government must begin to close and heal the open wounds in history with Latin America. “Removing Cuba from the list of countries that help terrorism is recovering the truth in our relations and the beginning of a new dialogue to overcome the problems of our common America.”.

According to him, it was because of a request from the Duque government that this happened. And the former president argued that from there the attack on the General Santander Cadet School was planned and carried out, which claimed the lives of 22 people and left 89 injured.

Through this, Duque maintained that “The Cuban dictatorship sponsors terrorists and has always sponsored them. This was the case with the terrorism of the M-19, FARC, ELN, among others” and then gave a series of examples to refer to those whom he describes as “demagogues with double standards.”

“They condemn the Pinochet dictatorship, but they idolize the dictatorship of the Castros and their heirs. They remain silent in the face of Russia’s genocide in Ukraine and legitimize the ELN’s crimes against humanity, calling them revolutionaries,” were some of their comments.

“Defending legality is not an ideology, nor was extraditing the ELN narco-terrorists required by the US,” former President Iván Duque concluded at that time in his trill.

