Great final gala of the Perla de América Music Fest

The National Festival of Interpreters 2023 Canto a la Paz, organized by the Local Talent Foundation; will have the final tomorrow Saturday July 29 from 4:00 pm, in the auditorium of the Megalibrary 500 years. Admission to the event is free, in celebration of its 498 years.

The Local Talent Foundation continues to celebrate its 20th anniversarywith the final gala of the competitions in its two phases, local and national of the sixth version of the Perla de América Music Fest / National Festival of Interpreters 2023 Song to Peaceevent supported by the culture Ministry through the national cultural agreement program.

A massive response to the national and local call, through which emerging artists from all corners of the country and from all musical genres signed up.

Difany Valentina Torres Diaz.

The jury selected 10 semifinalists for the virtual competition phase which concluded the Last July 20, 8 finalists of the national phase passed from this group, who will participate in the grand final gala on July 29 in the auditorium of the Megalibrary 500 years, starting at 4:00 pm, embellishing the Pearl of America with its voice and presence in the celebration of its 498 years.

Daniela Patino Alonso.

This year the Department of Magdalena will be represented at the festival by the beautiful young Difany Valentina Torres Diaz, and Jaime Alberto Caballero Ibarra, who will represent Santa Marta in the national competitionboth won that right in the previous version of the festival in the local phase, the selected finalists are: Liseth Parra Montoya from Antioquia; Daniela Patiño Alonso from BarranquillaMariana Cordoba; Dr. Flow de Bolivar Cundinamarca Gerelsy, Estefanía Gómez Acevedo from Valle del Cauca.

Dr. Flow.

The national semifinalists participated in the workshop “Factory of Artists“, providing them with knowledge and training for a better performance and development of artistic work, this training process was previously exclusive to the local phase of the festival, it is now designed independently To articulate with the national phase, it will offer intensive training to the participants of Magdalena and Santa Marta, and to the national attendees who will be virtual one from their place of origin.

Stephanie Gomez.

In the local phase, the 10 semifinalists participated in a qualifying round on Saturday, July 22. in the Event Square of the Arrecife Shopping Center, where 6 finalists were selected to sing at the election and award ceremony, where the two winners who will represent the department of Magdalena and Santa Marta next year in the national competition will be chosen.

Liseth Parra Montoya.

Are they Gerardo Jose Noches Rivas, Bracho and Asael Duet, Nikol Margaret Galvis Suarez, Luis Carlos Yance Ring, Brian Stik Columbus Polo and Nataly Paola Charris

The purpose of the Local Talent Foundation is to consolidate this national festival of interpreters as a new projection platform for emerging artists, with high media impact and impulse capacity and scaling of its participants as a musical product, simultaneously articulating this activity to the processes tourist and cultural of Santa Marta to make it an iconic event. He Pearl of America Music Fest has tried on his five versions of what is necessary and successful of its format.

