The striker scored from a free kick near the end to make it 1-1. The visitor had gone up on the scoreboard due to the goal against Riascos.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: Futbolred.

Deportes Tolima and Millonarios tied 1-1 at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué in a match pending on the fourth day of the BetPlay League, a commitment that at the time had been postponed due to the invasion of the field by a fan and assault on Daniel Cataño.

Before the first minute of play was up, the first clear opportunity of the game had already been given and it was for the locals. Center from the right at mid-height for the definition of first that forced Juan Moreno’s save from below at 38 seconds. The striker had the next chance in a direct attack that ended with a right hand shot at ground level that was saved by the Millonarios goalkeeper.

Those led by Alberto Gamero responded with a great clearance from Daniel Cataño for Leonardo Castro, who hooked in the area to keep Anderson Angulo going long, but hit the ball well below and sent it over the crossbar.

At minute 17 of the first part, the zero was broken in Ibagué. Cataño sent a cross from the right that had no recipient and was controllable by William Cuesta, but communication failed in the area, as Leider Riascos anticipated the goalkeeper and ended up sending it into his own goal.

Millonarios was able to extend the advantage with a mid-distance shot from Cataño that Cuesta boxed in, while Tolima began to dominate in search of equality, but failed in the last quarter of the field and the only action that ended in a goal was invalidated out of bounds. game by Herazo, who had beaten Moreno with his head.

Juan Moreno held out until Herazo’s free kick

The complementary stage began like the initial one, with Tolima close to the goal. This time with a shot from Yeison Guzmán that was barely deflected, another from the admitted Kevin Pérez who controlled Moreno and again the blue goalkeeper responded before a definition on the edge of the small area by Herazo. Little Millonarios in attack in the second half, just a shot from Leonardo Castro to the outside of the net. Then Gamero’s changes were defensive to maintain the advantage.

Tolima searched for him until the end and the goal did not come, but that insistence was rewarded five minutes from the end of regulation time. Law of the former, since the executor was Herazo, who prioritized power and nailed it in the angle, impossible for Moreno who until then was the figure of the party.

Equality prevents the Ambassador from reaching the top of the standings as he is fourth with 18 points, 2 behind the leaders Boyacá Chicó and América de Cali, while Tolima closes the group of eight with 14 points. Over the weekend both will play as visitors: El Vinotinto will go to Atanasio Girardot to face DIM and Millonarios will face Bucaramanga at Alfonso López.