BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN

Former Valledupar FC Anderson Plata continues to amaze with his talent in the Middle East.

After passing through Korea and different Colombian soccer teams, the one born in Villanueva (La Guajira) stands out in Arabian soccer. Plata was reported this Thursday with a severe goal in his club’s draw Al Jabalain against Al Orubah.

The 32-year-old footballer scored his team’s first goal at minute 51.

Some media dared to compare the play of Silver with goals scored by Lionel Messi.

Plata got rid of several rivals before nailing his shot into the corner.

Al Jabalain is tenth with 29 points in the second division of Saudi football and his next match will be against Al Qadisiya for round 25 of the championship.

This is the fourth team abroad for Ánderson Plata, who has already played in Korea with Daejeon Citizen; in Brazil with Athletico Paranaense and in the same Arab country with Al Adalah.

In Colombia, Plata made his debut for Valledupar FC before playing for Pereira, Millonarios, Atlético Huila, Santa Fe and Deportes Tolima.

Plata was a figure with Valledupar FC in 2011, a club with which he played 24 games and scored 7 goals between Tournament and Cup.

