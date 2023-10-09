Home » Great goal from Tadoseño Deiver Machado in France
News

by admin
The Chocoan footballer Deiver Machado was the great figure of Lens this weekend, scoring a great goal that gave the club equality in the corresponding game on date 8 of the French League.

The Colombian winger entered the field of play in the 68th minute and two minutes later scored a cross from the right side with a ‘pop’ to score the final 1-1 against Lille.

Machado, 30 years old, from Tadó, scored his second goal of the season, registering 9 games played between the League and the Champions League and thus becoming one of the key players in the team led by Franck Haise.

Dévier Machado arrives on fire for the Colombian National Team to compete in the South American Qualifiers, as he is the only one of the four starting defenders who did not have physical problems (Mina, Lucumí and Muñoz are absent) and, in addition, he reported with a score.

The ‘Tricolor’ will face Uruguay this Thursday, October 12, in Barranquilla, for the third date of the Qualifiers and then will travel to Quito to face Ecuador, for the fourth day, on Tuesday, October 17.

