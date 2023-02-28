After starting from the bench in several matches, John William Square reappeared in the headline of the Juventusin the Turin classic, against the Torinoequipment that always complicates the ‘old lady’, and that this meeting is no exception.

At minute 2 of the commitment, the Torino team had already gone ahead on the scoreboard, after a play in which the Turin team managed to capitalize on a rebound in the area, which decreed the first goal of the game. After, Cuadrado had a ball after a cross and hit his right leg for the tie.

See Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s goal against Torino: