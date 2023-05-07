Great Hostile Zone special: relive all chapters

Hostile Zone is one of the spaces where the harshest truths of the country are portrayed, in an exercise of immersion journalism Raúl Arévalo together with an audiovisual team exposes the social realities in places where few have the courage to capture.

Each of the chapters reveals truths that sometimes hit the soul of the protagonists, highlighting the most human side and leaving aside the figures to see, know and analyze reality.

This team of journalists from Kienyke.com will manage to reach places where others are not welcome, and in each chapter they will expose experiences with moments of tension, drama, pain and overcoming when dreams are achieved.

Relive here all the chapters of Hostile Zone:

Cap 1. URIS

In recent years, the URIs have entered into a deep crisis in which unsanitary conditions, overcrowding, violence, anxiety, poor nutrition and deplorable conditions have overwhelmed the system, making the maximum detention time of 36 hours for a person, go to 18 months.

The Hostile Zone cameras have entered the Immediate Reaction Units to reveal a reality that very few media have reported, if any. We will be able to see in detail the poor conditions in which the detainees live, the short spaces they have to move around, the absence of light that does not reach their bodies, and the extreme overcrowding that they safely label as “hell.”