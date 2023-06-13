Great movement on the last day of registration for candidates for assembly – Diario La Hora

There are only a few hours left for registration to finish.

Babahoyo. Great movement is generated on the afternoon of this Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in the Los Ríos National Electoral Councilwhen there are eight hours left to complete the process of registering candidates for the National Assembly.

In the Hall of Democracy, the Provincial Electoral Board, receives the applicants of the alliance National Democratic Action; made up of the ADN Movement, Mover (Ex-Revolución Ciudadana) and Pueblo Igualdad y Democracia Lista 4; its presidential candidate is Daniel Noboason of businessman Álvaro Noboa.

The main candidates that make up the list of candidates for the Assembly They are: Rossa Alegría Torres, Salvador Freddy Armijos Arévalo; Gina Patricia Barahona; Victor Manuel Cárdenas Armijo; Lucía Ramos Mato and Armando Bravo Carrasco. (DG)