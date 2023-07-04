Home » Great Natalia! The vallenata hung the Central American gold and pulverized record
News

Great Natalia! The vallenata hung the Central American gold and pulverized record

by admin
Great Natalia! The vallenata hung the Central American gold and pulverized record

In another historical presentation, Natalia Carolina Linares González from Vallenata won the gold medal in the long jump event of the Central American and Caribbean Games that are held in San Salvador.

Linares achieved a mark of 6 meters and 86 centimeters which also served to pulverize the old record held by Rhonda Watkins from Trinidad, at 6.67, obtained in 2010.

The 20-year-old athlete, who was also the youngest in the competition, got her winning number in the first jump.

Later he obtained: 6.34, 6.50, 6.35 and 6.54. Linares won gold at the 2022 Valledupar Bolivarian Games, silver at the U-20 World Cup in Cali and silver at the South American Championship in Paraguay.

With the jump that gave him gold, Linares also achieved the minimum mark to participate in the Paris Olympics and the World Cup in Budapest, Hungary.

FOR SPORTS / THE PYLON.

See also  Covid, the USAF dismisses 27 pilots who refuse the vaccine

You may also like

Fan asks Messi for a photo, but goes...

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies

“Cattle Tinder”: How cows find perfect partners

Parties without candidates and candidates without parties –...

Minister of Civil Affairs Calls for In-Depth Study...

Quiet day for Egan Bernal in the Tour...

National team: Kevin-Prince Boateng still sees a lot...

the blog of the United Nations Resident Coordinator

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Staggering $522 Million: July 3...

Enjoy your car while you still can

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy