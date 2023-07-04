Great Natalia! The vallenata hung the Central American gold and pulverized record

In another historical presentation, Natalia Carolina Linares González from Vallenata won the gold medal in the long jump event of the Central American and Caribbean Games that are held in San Salvador.

Linares achieved a mark of 6 meters and 86 centimeters which also served to pulverize the old record held by Rhonda Watkins from Trinidad, at 6.67, obtained in 2010.

The 20-year-old athlete, who was also the youngest in the competition, got her winning number in the first jump.

Later he obtained: 6.34, 6.50, 6.35 and 6.54. Linares won gold at the 2022 Valledupar Bolivarian Games, silver at the U-20 World Cup in Cali and silver at the South American Championship in Paraguay.

With the jump that gave him gold, Linares also achieved the minimum mark to participate in the Paris Olympics and the World Cup in Budapest, Hungary.

FOR SPORTS / THE PYLON.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

