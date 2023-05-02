Great performers of Christian music shone at the Heavenly Party

For three days Fiesta Celestial exceeded the expectations of the public, great performers were in the Coliseum of the Rodolfo Campo Soto School in Comfacesar in great praise to God.

Musicians such as Rolando Ochoa, Gilberto Daza, Sergio Luis Rodríguez, Dagoberto ‘El Negrito Osorio’, Gabriel ‘Chiche’ Maestre with Oro de Ofir, Héctor Zuleta, Luis José ‘Ché’ Redondo and Los Hijos del Rey, the boy José Daniel Rodriguez Ustaris , Luis Eduardo Calderón and Song Promesa among others, made presentations with excellence and quality, managing to consolidate this event in the most important gospel music in the vallenato genre.

The event organized by the Cejes Church with Pastor Damarys Oñate de Flórez at the helm, was completely full, so much so that on the day of the final many people could not enter due to having filled the capacity, which shows the growth that the event in its 27 year version.

“Many people were restored, healed in their hearts and in physical form by this festival that brings together visitors from all over the country and internationally. This event is a blessing for Valledupar and for Colombia,” said Pastor Damarys Oñate.

WINNERS

professional unreleased song

1st Place, In you I can trust, Carlos Jose ‘Kalata’ Mendoza

2nd Place, My best friend, Humberto Ovallos.

3rd Place, I want your joy, Luis Ángel Rodríguez

professional grouping

1st place Kairos, Nelly Ospino from Puerto Wilches

2nd place, Renewal Ministry of Augusto Ramirez, Valledupar.

3rd Place, Heavenly Vallenato by Eduardo Moreno. Puerto Libertador.

Amateur unpublished song

1st place, If I have you, Carlos Fontalvo

2nd place, don’t be afraid, Lina Rangel

3rd place, Christ Saved my Sailboat, Alberto de la Hoz

amateur group

1st place Imitators of Christ, Abrahan Hernández, Puerto Libertador.

2nd place, Gloria, Johasyn Vanegas, San Juan del Cesar

