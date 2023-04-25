Great Place to Work(R) and FORTUNE Recognize Dow for 3rd Consecutive Year Among 100 Best Companies To Work For(R) Seite 1

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) has earned a place on the Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for

the third consecutive year, moving up ten places from #99 last year to #89.

Dow is also the only materials science company to be recognized and one of only three manufacturing and production companies to make the list.