Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 25th Topic: A grand plan for the land of Gyeonggi – a summary of the 9th anniversary of promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei

Xinhua News Agency reporters An Bei, Guo Yujing, Wei Yukun

The land of Gyeonggi, the grand plan is drawn.

In February 2014, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core stood at the height of the country’s overall development and made a major decision to promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

In the past 9 years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally planned, deployed, and promoted the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei, pointed out the direction of progress, provided fundamental guidelines, and promoted the continuous advancement of this national strategy.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has taken on a new look, and it is constantly planning a new chapter for high-quality development.

High-quality development is fast and steady, non-capital functions are decommissioned, and solid progress is being made

The coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has been developed for 9 years, and a heavy report card has been handed over. Statistics show that in 2022, the total economic volume of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei will exceed 10 trillion yuan, the overall strength of the region will reach a new level, and high-quality development will be rapid and steady.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, which covers an area of ​​216,000 square kilometers and has a population of more than 100 million, is geographically connected, people-to-people, geographically integrated, and culturally connected. It has a natural foundation for mutual integration and coordinated development. On February 26, 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a symposium to hear a special report on the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and proposed that realizing the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei is a major national strategy.

In the past 9 years, focusing on key areas and key links, the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has continuously achieved new results. “The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is like petals on the same flower. The petals are different, but the petals are in the same heart.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words are sincere and profound.

Persist in grasping the “niubi” and make solid progress in the deconstruction of Beijing’s non-capital functions.

Adhere to the organic combination of strict control of incremental growth and unwinding of stock. Over the past nine years, the development pattern of Beijing’s outward unwinding and internal reorganization has accelerated and improved.

The first batch of iconic deconstruction projects have been successively implemented in Xiong’an New District. The main structure of the China Star Network headquarters project was capped, the construction of Sinochem and China Huaneng headquarters projects was accelerated, and China Mineral Resources Group registered in the new area and completed the headquarters site selection. The first batch of 4 relief colleges and universities and 2 relief hospitals have confirmed their locations. The kindergartens, primary schools, and middle schools supported by the “turnkey” method in Beijing have been completed and handed over to the new area, and central enterprises have established more than 140 institutions of various types in the new area.

A number of market-oriented relief projects are also advancing in an orderly manner. On November 23, 2022, the unveiling and launching ceremony of China Railway Industry Cluster was held in Xiong’an New Area. This is the first central enterprise industrial cluster to settle in Xiong’an New Area.

At the same time, Beijing’s internal functional reorganization is advancing in an orderly manner. Since 2014, Beijing has withdrawn from nearly 3,000 general manufacturing and polluting enterprises, and eased and upgraded nearly 1,000 regional professional markets and logistics centers.

Adhering to key breakthroughs, the construction of Beijing’s new “two wings” is advanced with high standards and high quality.

In early spring, everything comes back to life. More than 100 kilometers to the south of Beijing, the Xiongan New District is growing at joints; the sub-center of Beijing City, the urban framework is rapidly opening. Beijing’s new “two wings” are constantly showing new looks.

The construction of Xiong’an New District has been fully accelerated, the “four horizontal and ten vertical” backbone road network in the starting area has been fully started, and the “three horizontal and four vertical” backbone road network in the starting area is ready for traffic; the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has generally reached Class III standards, and the forest coverage rate has reached 34% .

The construction of Beijing’s sub-center has been accelerated, and the annual investment intensity of more than 100 billion yuan has been maintained. The second phase of the administrative office area has entered the final stage of construction, and the main projects of the three major cultural and public buildings in the sub-center of the city have been completed.

Adhere to coordinated development, and continue to strengthen the leading and driving capabilities of key areas.

On February 4, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the opening ceremony of the 4th Hebei Ice and Snow Games was held in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City. The city of the Winter Olympics welcomes large-scale ice and snow events again, releasing the vigor and vitality of the development of the ice and snow industry after the Winter Olympics.

Giving full play to the comparative advantages of different regions and continuously enhancing the balance and coordination of development is an integral part of the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Tianjin Binhai New Area, the North International Shipping core area has taken a new step, and the efficiency of berthing ships has broken the world record again, and the total number of container routes has reached 140;

The construction of the Zhangjiakou Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports and Cultural Tourism Belt and the Renewable Energy Demonstration Zone will be further promoted, and the installed capacity of renewable energy will exceed 26 million kilowatts in 2022;

The construction of the airport economic zone of Daxing International Airport was accelerated, the comprehensive bonded area (Phase I) was officially put into operation, bonded warehousing and logistics centers, multimodal transport warehouses, etc. were put into use, and a number of industrial projects with strong airport orientation and high aviation relevance were constructed in an orderly manner …

On the land of Gyeonggi, there is a scene of vitality.

Innovation drives continuous efforts to accelerate collaboration in key areas

At the National Supercomputing Tianjin Center in Binhai New Area, Tianjin, a new generation of supercomputers has achieved exascale calculations in one second, and more than 15,000 computing tasks are performed here every day, two-thirds of which come from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

“Supercomputers are a sharp weapon for the development of technology and industry. Behind the high-speed operation of computing power is the pulse of the economy’s ‘speeding up’.” said Meng Xiangfei, party secretary of the National Supercomputing Tianjin Center.

The new generation of supercomputers is the epitome of innovation-driven development in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Over the past 9 years, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei has always adhered to the leadership of innovation, continued to increase investment in innovation, led the development of high-end industries, demonstrated vitality in new formats and new models, and developed and expanded the main body of innovation.

In the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei National Technology Innovation Center located in Haidian District, Beijing, 8 industrial fields such as new energy vehicles and optoelectronic display are carrying out research and development, and 11 technological achievements such as “miniature two-photon microscope” and “living cell super-resolution microscope” Has reached the world advanced level.

The gradual transformation of scientific and technological research and development achievements will help high-tech manufacturing, digital economy and other fields continue to make efforts, and inject innovative momentum into high-quality development.

In an old factory building producing auto parts in Daxing, Beijing, an international hydrogen energy demonstration zone is growing.

Wang Xiaotong, person in charge of Xingchuang Hydrogen Spring Company, introduced that this place used to be a general manufacturing industry. After clearing and rectifying, the world‘s largest hydrogen refueling station with the largest daily hydrogen refueling capacity, hydrogen-related public test platforms and other application scenarios have been built, and hydrogen fuel cells have initially formed. Industrial agglomeration effect.

Under the guidance of coordinated development, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei continues to increase investment in innovation, and emerging economies develop rapidly. The data shows that in 2022, the added value of Beijing’s digital economy will account for more than 40% of GDP, Tianjin’s high-tech manufacturing industry will account for 14.2% of the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size, and Hebei’s high-tech industry will account for 20.6% of the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size. , the new format continues to heat up.

Innovation converges development momentum, and key areas continue to collaborate. In the past 9 years, the main framework of “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei on the track” has been formed, and key areas such as ecology and industry have taken the lead in making breakthroughs, forming a mutual connection and mutual promotion. The progress is exciting:

Accelerate the construction of transportation integration. The Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-Speed ​​Railway, the Jingtang Intercity, and the Jingbin Intercity were put into operation, and the Beijing-Harbin High-speed Railway was fully connected. Nine expressways including Beijing-Kunming, Beijing-Taiwan, and Jing-Qin have been completed and opened to traffic one after another, making people’s travel faster and more convenient. The Beijing-Tianjin-Xiong core area can be reached within half an hour, and the 1-1.5-hour traffic circle of major cities in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei has accelerated.

The coordinated governance of the ecological environment has been vigorously promoted. In 2022, the annual average concentration of PM2.5 in Beijing will be 30 micrograms per cubic meter, a decrease of 66.5% compared with 2013. The quality of ecological and environmental governance has been further improved, from “sustained improvement” to “blue sky always appears”.

The undertaking of industrial transfer was advanced in an orderly manner. In 2022, the turnover of Beijing-to-Tianjin-Hebei technology contracts will be 35.69 billion yuan, with a total of over 210 billion yuan. Tianjin introduced 1,406 new investment institutions from Beijing, and 318 major projects were newly implemented. Hebei Province and 11 technology transfer institutions including the National Technology Transfer Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have jointly established platforms such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Collaborative Transformation Center for Scientific and Technological Achievements.

Adhere to the people-centered development idea to build a new mechanism “synergy dividend”

Starting from February 10, Hebei Province cancels the registration procedures for insured persons to go to Beijing and Tianjin to seek medical treatment in other places. Insured persons can see a doctor at a designated medical institution and pay directly with the medical insurance electronic certificate or social security card.

From 2019, Hebei Province began to implement online filing for medical treatment in other places, which greatly facilitated the medical treatment for the masses. The cancellation of the filing measures implemented this year will further build a direct train for Hebei insured personnel to seek medical treatment in different places.

The people-centered value orientation has endowed the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei with a new connotation of the times, making this ancient and modern land glow with warm and bright colors of people’s livelihood.

Over the past 9 years, based on the sharing of development achievements, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have continuously guaranteed and improved people’s livelihood, promoted the balanced allocation of high-quality public service resources, and continuously improved the level of equalization of basic public services:

Medical cooperation has gone deep and solid. The National Health Commission has further improved the mutual recognition and sharing mechanism and policies of medical institutions in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. There are 685 medical institutions with mutual recognition of clinical test results in the three provinces and cities, 50 mutual recognition projects, and 313 medical imaging inspection data sharing.

Improve the quality and efficiency of educational cooperation. Beijing and Hebei are exploring the development of the “3+2” model of training in Hebei at the secondary vocational level and in Beijing at the higher vocational level. In 2022, six Beijing-Tianjin higher vocational colleges will recruit more than 3,000 students in Hebei Province, a year-on-year increase 50%. 59 high-quality schools in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have established support and cooperation relationships with 61 schools in the Xiongan New District, achieving full coverage at the county level.

Promote high-quality full employment. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has improved the equalized public employment service system. Unemployed people in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei can register for unemployment at any location in the region and enjoy public employment services on an equal basis.

Coordinating development and security is an inevitable requirement for effectively coping with risks and challenges and grasping the initiative of development.

Implement flood disaster risk management in key areas. In 2022, a total of 3.27 billion cubic meters of floods will be discharged, effectively responding to 14 heavy rainfalls in the Haihe River Basin; Control targets, support the continued construction and modernization of 19 large and medium-sized irrigation areas such as Zhangfu River and Sanggan River… The resources and energy guarantee capabilities of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei continue to increase.

When the wind is good, it is time to set sail, and the sky and the earth are wide. Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will firmly grasp Beijing’s non-capital function decommissioning, and build Xiongan New Area and Beijing with high standards and high quality. The sub-center of the city, play a game of development well, and write a new chapter of coordinated development with practical actions.