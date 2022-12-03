Resignation from work to seek better wages but also better living conditions. These are the reasons that prompted almost eight thousand people from Belluno to leave their jobs in 2021 and almost five thousand who left in the first six months of 2022. From the big resignation all’silent abandonment: the phenomenon broke out during the pandemic even if it was already present even before.

“Let’s say that Covid acted as an accelerator,” comments Massimiliano Paglini, secretary of the Cisl of Belluno who commissioned some researchers to carry out a study precisely to frame the problem.

On a sample of 750 workers who were intercepted in the cafés, Francesco Peron and Stefano Dal Pra Caputo have extrapolated the results of a change of mindset especially evident among the under 35s.

“What workers in general are looking for is a salary higher, but also flexibility of timetables, possibility of routes of growth in the company and major free time. And if they don’t find these conditions, they change jobs», say the two researchers.

Assuming that 42% of those interviewed in Belluno work in manufacturing, and that 85% have a permanent contract, it appears that 70% of the under 35s have a permanent job. Furthermore, it emerges that it is women who have a job with very short hours as a result of part-time work. And if one in four young people also work on Sundays, above all in the hospitality and health and social assistance sectors, this does not mean that working on holidays is so welcome. Indeed the 70% of young peoplei would prefer not to work on sundays. And it is also for this reason that 15.6% of young people have already changed jobs while 47% would like to change in the next 12 months.

«The phenomenon of abandonment of work has already started in the province of Belluno too», declares Paglini, «this testifies to a great transformation in the way in which one approaches the world of work or is at work and not only among young people. Work is no longer seen as a single and all-encompassing goal, but becomes a tool that must coexist with other aspects of life. This is why young people above all seek a major conciliation of living and working times, flexible working hours, career opportunities, but also training. And if we don’t give a quick response to these requests, we risk that this area will find itself increasingly poor in labour.”

An example are the workers of the healthcare who in the survey proved to be among the most dissatisfied with their jobs. «Young people are no longer willing to accept any job at any cost and are quick to change if conditions become unbearable. On the other hand, the less young reduce a sort of self-sacrifice to work through the quiet quittingthat is, silent abandonment, disaffection with the workplace», explains Paglini who asks for an extraordinary employment and mountain plan for the province of work «that is, social services, infrastructures and even housing to attract people and above all a change of mentality that leads to realization Article 46 of the Constitution which provides for the involvement of workers in the management of companies and objectives which will indisputably lead to an increase in wages. But this must be done quickly, otherwise the mountain will be abandoned».