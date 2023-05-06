Great sale of llanero beans takes place this Friday in Villavicencio – news

Army and Police managed to capture three members of the common criminal group known as “Los Fénix”.

These are two women and a subject known by the aliases of ‘Yoli’, ‘Anyi’ and ”Yheyns’ who were captured after a search and raid in advance of a property located in the Brisas neighborhood of the municipality of Granada.

The Devil’s woman was the ringleader

The investigation, according to the Police, managed to show that alias “Yoli” was the financial leader of this organized common criminal group and sentimental companion of the subject known as “El Diablo”, who is currently being held in the Barne penitentiary and prison establishment.

Alias ​​’Yoli’ is under the command of the subject known as ‘Fenix’, who was dedicated to collecting extortion, selective homicides of ranchers, merchants, companies and service stations of the upper and lower Ariari.

This woman would allegedly be the articulator and intellectual author of the murder of a citizen last Thursday, April 27, in the Camilo Torres neighborhood of the municipality of Granada, added to it; Yoli’, ‘Anyi’ and ”Yheyns’ have a history of petty extortion, homicide, personal injury, trafficking, manufacturing or possession of drugs and extortion.

At the scene, the authorities found weapons, cartridges, suppliers, four cell phones and a bag with invoices and payment vouchers, apparently extortionate, which were compiled as evidence.

The case was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 110 National Specialized Directorate against Organized Crime (DECOC) of Villavicencio, Meta, where his legal and criminal situation will be defined.

Source: Meta Police

