Great sport arrives on the tracks of the Grandi Stazioni Retail in GOTV Plus

Great sport arrives on the tracks of the Grandi Stazioni Retail in GOTV Plus

An increasingly rich sports schedule is arriving on the screens of GOTV Plus, the new product of Large Retail Stations installed in network stations. Thanks to the partnership with Eurosport, there are many appointments that will be protagonists on the screens of the stations in the coming weeks. In addition to the Giro d’Italia, the season finale of Serie A e Champions League (of which the Top 11 of the semifinals are already on-air) and at the rehearsals of the F1 GP of Monte Carlo and Spain, which will be followed with static curiosities and numbers, from Sunday 28 May also the Roland Garros will be the protagonist of the daily appointments.

Furthermore, on 10 June, a large space will be dedicated to 24h at Le Mansappointment of the WEC championship and unmissable event for the great motor enthusiasts who will be able to enjoy pills, highlights and curiosities on the screens.

Finally, with the end of the championship, we will start with a direct line to the transfer market, with one video a week on the five main negotiations.

«The new sports schedule – underlines Alexander As usualMedia Sales Director in the business unit led by Cesare Salvini – in addition to increasing the value of the asset, it entertains station visitors more and more thanks to exclusive and high-level content, and is the optimal solution for brands for the recovery of television audiences that can plan in tables or by content even in Programmatic DOOH with Pladway or Hivestack»

