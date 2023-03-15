Home News Great success for the cycle of four in-depth webinars of the Formez 2022 Report
News

Great success for the cycle of four in-depth webinars of the Formez 2022 Report

by admin
Great success for the cycle of four in-depth webinars of the Formez 2022 Report

Over a thousand registered for the four online seminars, who recorded active participation with comments and questions addressed to the speakers. A clear appreciation for the work done by the Center for International Studies and Activities. The Report, divided into four volumes, was presented last February 2 at the headquarters of the Italian Foreign Press Association.

Who recording and material of the first webinar, “Digital Italy”.

Who recording and material of the second webinar, “Internal areas: instructions for use”.

Who recording and materials of the third webinar, “The digital competitions”.

Who recording and materials of the fourth webinar, “Selecting people for the PA”.

See also  Identikit of the Indian variant, which scares England and could come to us. But the vaccine (with two doses) will stop her

You may also like

Drugs hidden in the accommodation where he is...

Maryam Nawaz is behind President’s audio leak: Shibli...

Diego Trujillo and Lina Arango: This was their...

the causal link and the contributing causes

Pakistani politics, lost to the Americans?

The daughter of Diomedes Díaz who was never...

Jiang Yanyong: The military doctor who took the...

Smart and designer holiday homes in the United...

Elon Musk plans to build his own city...

Research on artificial meat advances

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy