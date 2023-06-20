Great success of the Omnia concert at the “E. Morricone”

Great enthusiasm, great commitment and great passion were the protagonists of the Concert of the Omnia project: living rhythm, breathing rhythm that has been held Sunday 18 June in the Arena “E. Morricone”. An inclusive project that brought together the development of vocality, gestures, musicality, music and words, rhythm, music and movement, choreography, singing with the involvement of 70 boys of the Comprehensive 1 of Vasto, between fifth grades of primary school “G. Spataro” and the students of the “R. Paolucci” and 4 students from the percussion class of the Liceo Musicale di Vasto “Mattioli”in a vertical path between continuity and orientation with the coordination of the teachers Danila Cicchini, Francesca Stivaletta and Laura Vinciguerra of the IC1 Vasto e Samantha Principe of the Mattioli high school campus.

They performed the Hymn of Mameli and Je Vole, also with sign language, Bonse Aba, Atè Logo, First movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Metropolitan gestures, Navel of the World.

An alternation of different but all engaging rhythms, of exciting narrations highlighted by Prof. Danila Cicchini who made it clear how music is a universal vehicle of emotions, thoughts and passions. You explained how rhythm lives, breathes, right from prenatal life, reassures us with her breathing, with the heartbeat.

During the concert, two Paolucci boys who received the Table Tennis awards were awarded: Martiniello Francesco and Ronzitti Christopher Elia.

The Mayor of Vasto, Francis Menna, expressed words of appreciation on the entire musical project carried out with great commitment by the boys. Highlighting when it might be interesting to involve them in some summer event to make them part of the city’s wider musical project. The councilor of the school, Anna Bosco, thanked the various schools, teachers and school leaders who have engaged in a complex, inclusive project, highlighting a positive union between institutions and above all enhancing music with percussion instruments but also with body percussion and dance, in a vertical didactic path between continuity and orientation. The head teacher, prof Euphrasia Fonzo, she also thanked everyone, boys and teachers. “This project has given these guys the opportunity to live extraordinary experiences throughout the planning process and above all in tonight’s great concert, unprecedented and spectacular. It is an experience of great enthusiasm that they will carry in their hearts.” commented the manager. “Giving at the same time a sense of responsibility and a sense of belonging to the school.”