Three generations, sixty years, have struggled endlessly, from the yellow sand to the lush green, from a pine tree to the largest artificial forest in the world today.

Here is the Saihanba Mechanical Forest Farm in Hebei Province.

Saihanba in August, the sky is high and the clouds are wide, and the breeze is breezy. Millions of acres of forests and seas are green and green. Qixing Lake is misty and misty, the lakeside is lush with green grass, and the fields are full of fragrance.

Let us follow the lens of the time-travel machine and enjoy the green style of the millions of acres of forests together.