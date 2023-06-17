Home » Greece boat sinking incident, 298 Pakistanis feared dead
Greece boat sinking incident, 298 Pakistanis feared dead

There were 310 Pakistanis on board the boat that crashed in Greece while going from Libya to Italy, of which only 12 have been rescued so far, 298 Pakistanis are feared dead.
Web Desk: According to sources, the ship was damaged in the sea for the past several days, instead of being repaired, the ship was towed by a small boat which capsized, only 12 people on board could be rescued alive.
Among the Pakistani victims of the accident, 135 belong to different areas of Azad Kashmir, the rescue operation by the Greek government has entered the fourth day, 298 Pakistanis are feared to have died in the accident because some Even the migrants could not be rescued in the last two.
According to the sources, the identity of 79 people who died could not be identified, it will be possible to identify those who died only after DNA, a total of 104 people have been rescued so far in the boat tragedy.

