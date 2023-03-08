Home News Greece Cup: Khaled Narey scorer, Paok Fc has one foot in the final
Greece Cup: Khaled Narey scorer, Paok Fc has one foot in the final

This Wednesday, the Greek Cup was at the semi-final stage. Paok FC copiously brought down Lamia FC 5 goals to 1.

Traveling to Lamia for the first leg of the Greek Cup, Paok FC did not wait long before opening the scoring. From the first minute, the German-Togolese Khaled Narey finds the fault and gives the advantage to Paok FC. Giannis Konstantelias will score the second goal in the 25th minute. Both teams returned to the locker room with this score.

In the second half, Douglas Augusto will score the 3rd goal for Paok FC. The locals will manage to reduce the mark but finally sink on a score of 5 goals to 1. The German-Togolese Khaled Narey was replaced in the 71st minute.

With this away victory, Paok FC takes a lot of gaps before the return match.

