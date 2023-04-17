Greece: if privacy is used against freedom of the press / Greece / Areas / Home





The exploitative use of EU data protection threatens press freedom in Greece. The case of the journalist Stavroula Poulimeni and the independent newspaper Alterthesssentenced in the first instance to pay compensation of 3,000 euros to Efstathios Lialos, manager of the Hellas Gold gold mine

At the end of March, the journalist Stavroula Poulimeni and the independent newspaper Alterthess were sentenced in the first instance to pay compensation of 3,000 euros to Efstathios Lialos, manager of the Hellas Gold gold mine.

According to the ruling, Poulimeni allegedly violated the executive’s privacy by mentioning his name and role in a 2020 article on Lialos’ conviction for environmental pollution in the Chalkidiki peninsula in northern Greece.

The sum is considerably lower than the 100,000 euros requested by Lialos, but at stake, according to Poulimeni, is a question of freedom of journalism. In a statement, Alterthess he called the verdict a “blow on press freedom” and expressed his intention to appeal the court’s decision. “The protection of personal data does not justify the suppression of information vital to the public interest,” Reporters Without Borders said in a tweet .

In this interview, Poulimeni talks to OBC Transeuropa about her experience as an independent journalist in crisis-ravaged Greece and her reporting on environmental degradation in Chalkidiki, and explains why the verdict against her threatens the public’s right to be informed.

What is the professional path that led you to co-found the independent newspaper Alterthess in the midst of the economic crisis?

I have been a journalist since 2008. In 2011, with a group of people, not only journalists, I decided to create an investigative, independent and collaborative media project in Thessaloniki. We called it Alterthess, because it told stories from an “alternative” Thessaloniki. We cover grassroots initiatives, social issues, human rights, migration, LGBTQIA+ community rights and are vocally against racism.

When we started we were in the midst of the economic crisis, Greece had entered into the first “Memorandum” and the European “Troika” had been set up in the country. There were many protests and demonstrations against the austerity measures, but there was a lack of independent analysis in the mainstream media. We decided to try to fill this gap and invested all our energy into Alterthess. We are well connected with local movements and groups, but economically it is difficult to survive. We are trying to rally support from our readers, as we have no state funding to rely on.

How did you become interested in environmental issues and when did you start working on the mining project in Skouries?

I have been dealing with environmental issues for twelve years now. There are many stories to tell, especially since the wave of privatizations has invested public resources such as water, forests, etc.

Alterthess he talked about the mining project, and the fight against it, from the beginning. Have been to Skouries many times. Now there are no trees and mining infrastructure has been built. But there have been protests against the project for many years, with state crackdowns, police attacks and legal battles. We have covered the story from different angles (economic, social, psychological and, of course, environmental) and we are deeply connected to the local protest movement, even if it has progressively weakened in recent years.

She is Alterthess you have been the subject of a vexatious lawsuit related to your work in Skouries. How did it happen?

On October 27, 2020, two high-ranking executives of Hellas Gold [la società, di proprietà della canadese Eldorado Gold, che sta lavorando allo sviluppo minerario a Skouries], were convicted in the first instance of water pollution charges. On the same day, I wrote an article about it on Alterthess and nothing happened.

A year later, in September 2021, the conviction was confirmed and I wrote about it again. The following month, after the second conviction, we were notified a cause brought by Efstathios Lialos, one of the two managers. The lawsuit referred to the article I had written in 2020, after the first conviction, and was based on an alleged violation of the GDPR, the EU General Data Protection Regulation: in my article I had reported the names of the convicted executives.

What was your first reaction when you received the lawsuit?

In a way, I was surprised. Firstly, my article dates from the previous year; secondly, it did not include any false information, nor did it contain any comments. He merely related what had happened in court; thirdly, the lawsuit did not request the removal of the article, but asked me and ad Alterthess to pay €100,000 in compensation for the unlawful processing of personal data relating to a criminal conviction.

On the other hand, what happened was not entirely unexpected. While the lawsuit against us came from an individual, we knew that companies use legal threats to silence unwelcome news. In Greece, private actors usually use advertising as a means of obtaining favorable coverage or avoiding journalistic scrutiny. When that isn’t enough, they resort to legal threats.

What were the consequences of the lawsuit on your work and on your personal life?

Dealing with a SLAPP is extremely tiring. You have to deal with legal matters on a daily basis, and this has both a psychological and an economic impact. For a long time you cannot fully concentrate on your work. We received the lawsuit in October 2021 and the court hearing only took place in May 2022. We have been waiting and preparing for the trial for months. While waiting for the verdict we felt a lot of anxiety.

We tried not to get discouraged and started publishing several articles on the topic of SLAPPs and intimidation of journalists. This is more than just a personal matter: SLAPPs have consequences for general public interest reporting, because in the future, journalists may be afraid to write about certain topics.

What was the reaction of fellow journalists and institutions to the lawsuit against you? Did you receive support and solidarity from society in general?

When we received the lawsuit, we didn’t know what a SLAPP was, and neither did the Greek journalists’ unions. Only later, when we started spreading the word about the matter, did we find out that other journalists had also been subject to such lawsuits. International organizations such as the International Press Institute (IPI), Amnesty International and the European Center for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) have more experience; they have made statements and supported us from day one.

As regards the institutions, our case was raised in the European Parliament by SYRIZA MEP Kostas Arvanitis, and there were parliamentary statements and questions also in the Greek Parliament. However, it was the solidarity of ordinary people and grassroots movements in Skouries and elsewhere that showed us that people recognized the importance of our journalism.

The Greek mainstream media, in contrast, hasn’t supported us much, and that’s a problem. As mentioned, I think there is an issue of financial interests exercising control over the media narrative.

The first instance ruling partially upheld Lialos’ complaint that his privacy had been unjustly violated. What are the implications of this ruling?

Our case is quite unusual because it has to do with data protection. If confirmed, a ruling against us could spark a new wave of prosecutions that use GDPR regulations to crack down on investigative journalism and its ability to call things, and people, by their names. What is at stake is not the money we are asked to pay, but the public’s right to be informed.

He hinted at systemic problems in the Greek media landscape. How has the situation evolved in recent years and how do SLAPPs fit into the bigger picture of the decline of press freedom in Greece?

The problem of press freedom in Greece has deep roots. It’s a complex issue, which also has to do with the economic situation: many media outlets were closed during the crisis, fellow journalists were fired and most media workers are still struggling to make ends meet.

In many respects, things have gotten worse in recent years, not just because of SLAPPs. It is a widespread perception among journalists that private and government actors can more often and easily attack press freedom than they did a few years ago.

The wiretapping scandal has exposed a worrying surveillance network, but also the frequent attacks by police on journalists and photojournalists during demonstrations, and the destruction of reputations on social media, especially against colleagues who deal with issues migration and are portrayed as “foreign agents”.

The good news, and hopefully a turning point, is that the debate on press freedom in Greece has finally opened up.

This publication was produced as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), co-funded by the European Commission. The responsibility for the contents of this publication lies with Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa and does not in any way reflect the opinion of the European Union.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribe to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by