Greece: the right triumphs, Syriza sinks / Greece / Areas / Home





The expected head-to-head election in Greece has turned into a triumph for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his New Democracy. However, Mitsotakis has rejected the mandate and is aiming for new elections in June, which could give him an absolute majority, also taking advantage of the divisions on the Greek left

It was supposed to be a head-to-head match between conservative prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and longtime rival Alexis Tsipras, with the former being a slight favorite in the polls. instead theelection date in Greece it proved to be a defeat for SYRIZA and a triumph for the outgoing prime minister, even if his New Democracy party lacks the numbers to govern alone.

Mitsotakis managed to improve his 2019 performance, obtaining 40.79% of the votes. SYRIZA stopped at 20%, losing more than eleven percentage points compared to four years ago. New Democracy is the leading party in 49 of the 50 constituencies. Even Crete, historically a progressive stronghold, is solidly tinted conservative blue. SYRIZA does not win even among the youngest, who he hoped could be decisive against Mitsotakis.

The conservative leader immediately returned the exploratory mandate given to him by the President of the Republic to the sender. New Democracy wants to vote again as early as June 25, this time with the prospect of receiving a majority bonus. If he were to reconfirm the same percentage, Mitsotakis’ party would have an absolute majority in parliament.

Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras © Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock

The collapse of SYRIZA and the splits on the left

SYRIZA has been punished by the voters for betting everything on the demonization of the adversary and little on the programmes. Accepting the defeat, Tsipras spoke of “big changes” in view of the new elections, but the only big change possible – his resignation – is out of the question: SYRIZA was born and raised around the figure of Tsipras, and could hardly exist without of him.

The progressive leader must now be able to persuade his demoralized voters to return to the polls in late June, or else the gap with New Democracy could widen further.

But Tsipras must also beware of pitfalls from within the centre-left. After more than a decade of crisis, PASOK returned to growth obtaining 11.46% of the votes. Given on the eve as a “kingmaker” capable of forming a coalition with both New Democracy and SYRIZA, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis will now seek to exploit Tsipras’ decline to present himself as the only credible opposition to the right. Some analysts believe that PASOK could be overtaken by SYRIZA as early as the June elections – a scenario that would lead Greece back towards the New Democracy-PASOK dualism, which characterized the country’s political history between the end of the dictatorship and the economic crisis of 2009.

A strong mandate

With its nearly two and a half million votes, New Democracy is second only to the abstention party, which includes 40% of eligible voters. However, to argue that the real winner is abstention would be a mystification. First of all, because Athens has never been Pyongyang: the turnout on Sunday is higher than in 2019 (57.78%). Furthermore, the high percentage of abstentions is mainly due to Tsipras, who failed to convince the undecided to vote against what he called “the worst government since the end of the dictatorship”.

Mitsotakis won because he was able to convey to voters an image of stability and international credibility. The cost of living weighs on the shoulders of millions of Greeks, who however no longer see SYRIZA as a solution to the problems of the less well-off. Not surprisingly, in his acceptance speech, the conservative leader evoked the cornerstones of progressivism such as “better wages, more jobs, stronger public health, a society with less inequality”.

The numerous scandals in which Mitsotakis has been involved in recent years did not influence the vote, from surveillance of politicians and journalists allocating funds to media close to the government. The risk is that the absence of a strong opposition in parliament could make New Democracy increasingly unscrupulous.

On immigration, the right will continue to use a hard fist also thanks to the complicity of the European Union, which in recent years has closed both eyes to the irregular push-backs and violations of the rights of migrants, amply documented by various journalistic investigations.

Not just New Democracy: Greece on the right

With the decline of SYRIZA, in addition to PASOK, the communist party KKE, hostile to the EU and NATO, also rose, obtaining 7.23% of the votes. The result of Plefsi Eleftherias (Route to Freedom) by former SYRIZA Zoi Konstantinopoulou was also a surprise, which stopped a hair’s breadth from entering parliament but could try again in June. Also without seats Yanis Varoufakis of MeRa25, who immediately denounced the “erdoganisation” of Greece.

To the right of New Democracy, the nationalists of the Greek Solution rise with 4.45% of the preferences. Great result also for the Niki party (Vittoria), founded in 2019 and hitherto unknown to most, which has approached the threshold. Some of the former supporters of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn organization voted for it en masse, orphans of representation after the supreme court he outlawed the Ellines party (Greeks).

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribers to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by