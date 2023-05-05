Greeicy will present one of the awards in which Billboard will highlight the musical work of women – news

The Colombian singer recently received two nominations for the Nuestra Tierra 2023 awards.

So far in 2023, Greeicy has continued to consolidate her position as one of the most beloved artists in contemporary Latin music, and today she continues to expand her reach with the announcement that she will be part of the group of talents, to present an award on the highly anticipated Billboard Latin Women in Music.

Billboard’s two-hour special Latin Women in Music will celebrate Latina artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry. The show will be recorded on Saturday, May 6, and will air on Sunday, May 7, at 9:00 pm/8 CT on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Telemundo app and on Peacock.

The inaugural Latina Women in Music event was announced earlier this year as an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise. Billboard and Telemundo aim to further elevate Latin music globally and celebrate women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible and notable actions that have brought measurable recognition. and an opportunity, achieving a positive change in the industry.

Hosted by legendary trailblazer Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, Greeicy will appear on stage at Miami’s Watsco Center alongside renowned stars such as Guaynaa, Ha*Ash, Lele Pons, Nicole Zignago and Elena Rose during this show.

Thanks to her contagious and moving music, Greeicy has had an extraordinary impact on Latin music today, and has become synonymous with light and love, not only in Colombia, but also in Latin America and the United States, where she conquered audiences. earlier this year with his successful “Amantes Tour: Kai” alongside Mike Bahía, making stops in some of the biggest cities in the country, such as New York, Miami and Los Angeles, with sold-out tickets and many fans.

The Latino icon was also recently nominated for the 2023 Nuestra Tierra Awards in two categories: Best Pop Artist and Song of the Year for his hit “ATT: Amor,” featuring his partner, Mike Bahía.